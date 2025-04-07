INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Everus Construction Group, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - ECG

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Everus Construction Group, Inc. (“Everus” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ECG). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Everus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 4, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Everus securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On February 11, 2025, Everus reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, revealing that “[g]iven the current mix of [Everus’s] backlog,” its “backlog conversion” would be “extended relative to [the] historical pattern over the coming quarters.” Everus explained that its average project size had been getting “larger, more complex and longer.” The Company further revealed that, as a result of this shift in backlog composition, “heading into 2025” the Company “expect[s] revenue in the range of $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion and EBITDA in the range of $210 million to $225 million for the year.”

On this news, Everus’s stock price fell $18.88 per share, or 27.6%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $49.54 per share on February 13, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

