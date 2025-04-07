Deadline Alert: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming May 5, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (“Skyworks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SWKS) securities between July 30, 2024 to February 5, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On February 5, 2025, Skyworks released its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a greater than anticipated decline in quarterly revenue and providing lower guidance for the second quarter than expected. The Company attributed the results to a “competitive landscape” that had “intensified” in recent years.

On this news, Skyworks’ stock price fell $21.48, or 24.7%, to close at $65.60 per share on February 6, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) its long-standing relationship with Apple, its largest customer, did not guarantee that Apple would maintain its business relationship with Skyworks for its anticipated iPhone launch; (2) Defendants oversold Skyworks’ position and ability to capitalize on AI in the smartphone upgrade cycle; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Skyworks securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 5, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

