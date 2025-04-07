Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Its Ongoing Investigation Into Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTC: RBGLY)

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (“Reckitt” or the “Company”) (OTC: RBGLY) or certain of its officers and directors issued misleading and false statements and/or failed to disclose information material to investors in violation of federal securities laws.

CLICK HERE TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THIS POTENTIAL CLASS ACTION

Reckitt is a United Kingdom-based, global consumer goods company. To date, over 500 state and federal products liability lawsuits have been filed against Reckitt and its competitor, Abbott Laboratories (“Abbott”), claiming that they failed to adequately warn that premature infants consuming cow milk-based formulas, such as Reckitt’s Enfamil and Abbott’s Similac, have an increased risk of developing necrotizing enterocolitis (“NEC”), a life-threatening intestinal disease that affects premature or low birth weight infants.

On March 15, 2024, a jury in St. Clair County, Illinois, returned a $60 million verdict against Reckitt in the first NEC lawsuit to be tried to a verdict. On this news, the price of the Company’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) dropped $1.87, or nearly 14%, to close at $11.44 per ADR, on heavy trading volume. Then, on July 29, 2024, a jury in St. Louis, Illinois awarded a plaintiff $495 million in damages against Abbott in another NEC lawsuit. On this news, the price of Reckitt’s ADRs dropped an additional $1.02, or nearly 9%, to close at $10.64 per ADR, on heavy trading volume.

ARE YOU A POTENTIAL CLASS MEMBER ELIGIBLE TO RECOVER? CLICK HERE

If you have purchased Reckitt ADRs, and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Nicholas Bruno at (888) 398-9312 or at nbruno@scott-scott.com.

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT IF YOU CAN RECOVER YOUR LOSSES

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott is an international law firm known for its expertise in representing corporate clients, institutional investors, businesses, and individuals harmed by anticompetitive conduct or other forms of wrongdoing, including securities law and shareholder violations. With more than 100 attorneys in eight offices in the United States, as well as three offices in Europe, our advocacy has resulted in significant monetary settlements on behalf of our clients, along with other forms of relief. Our highly experienced attorneys have been recognized for being among the top financial lawyers in 2024 by Lawdragon, WWL: Commercial Litigation 2024, and Legal 500 in Antitrust Civil Litigation, and have received top Chambers 2024 rankings. In addition, we have been repeatedly recognized by the American Antitrust Institute for the successful litigation of high-stakes anticompetitive claims in the United States.

This may be considered Attorney Advertising.

CONTACT:

Nicholas Bruno

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Avenue, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10169

(888) 398-9312

nbruno@scott-scott.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.