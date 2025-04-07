Planet Named “Best Consumer Payments Company” in 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Financial Technology Products & Companies Around the World

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Planet , a global leader in integrated payment and software solutions, has been selected as the winner of the “Best Consumer Payments Company” award in the 9th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Planet offers an all-in-one solution that integrates payments, currency conversion, and tax-free into a single PAX device. This seamless and holistic solution addresses the growing demand for personalized and flexible payment experiences among international and luxury shoppers with tax-free shopping representing a key focus.

The advanced functionality of Planet’s PAX terminals intelligently identifies tax-free refund eligibility at the point of sale, provides real-time notifications, and helps shoppers understand how close they are to meeting eligibility thresholds. This also encourages higher spending and simplifies the refund process.

Additionally, Planet’s Shopper Portal is a web application that empowers customers to seamlessly submit and track their tax-free refund requests. The platform offers greater operational efficiency by eliminating the complexities of the manual refund processes. Fully PCI-compliant, the portal employs advanced tokenization to ensure data security while granting shoppers full control and transparency throughout their refund journey. Features include real-time tracking, reduced wait times, and secure authentication. Planet’s in-store technology and Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) also allow international customers to pay in their home currency.

“Planet empowers retailers to deliver seamless, engaging, and revenue-driving payment experiences to a global audience. Merchants in duty-free or international environments often face challenges with fragmented payments and have to rely on separate providers and terminals for payments and tax-free services,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “By addressing the challenges of fragmented systems, Planet’s unified approach positions them as a trusted partner for global retailers, delivering innovation that drives growth and elevates customer experiences. Congratulations on being our 2025 ‘Best Consumer Payments Company!’”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

“We’re proud to have earned the trust of prestigious international brands by leveraging the rising significance of international spending. Our goal is to deliver a holistic tool that redefines consumer payments while driving operational efficiency and revenue growth,” said Colin Close, Chief Commercial Officer at Planet. “We’re grateful for FinTech Breakthrough’s recognition of our continued customer-focused innovation and our solutions that tackle industry fragmentation head-on, enabling top-notch customer experiences and lasting brand loyalty.”

Operating across 30 markets and serving over 15,000 customers annually, Planet supports prestigious brands in providing value-added offerings to their customers.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

About Planet

Planet is a global leader in integrated payment and software solutions, designed to meet the unique needs of the retail and hospitality industries. We streamline payment processing and optimize software solutions, enabling businesses to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer engagement, and drive revenue growth.

With over 35 years of expertise, we empower businesses to boost customer loyalty, save time, and increase profitability by seamlessly combining payments and software in a way that accelerates their success.

Headquartered in London, Planet employs over 2,500 professionals across six continents, serving customers in over 120 markets worldwide.

