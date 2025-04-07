Bio-Implants Market Size to Reach USD 271.47 Billion by 2034

The global Bio-implants market size was estimated at USD 138 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 271.47 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2034. A study published by Statifacts a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Ottawa, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Statifacts, the global bio-implants market size is predicted to increase from USD 147.66 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 271.47 billion by 2034 expanding at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2034. The bio-implants market growth is driven by the high adoption of dental and prosthetic implants, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions, and advancements in biotechnology and biomaterials.

Interested? Request a Sample Databook to Explore our Insights - https://www.statifacts.com/stats/databook-download/7844

Industry Snapshot

Bio implants are man-made medical devices that are fabricated and used as body implants to both support and replace damaged internal organs, bones, or other tissue and support biological structures, such as bones. These are materials of human or animal origin that are offered after conservation or preparation for tissue replacement. Biological implants come in a variety of types, including dental implants, orthopedic implants, cardiovascular implants, spinal implants, and breast implants.

There is significant growth in the bio-implants market due to a number of factors, including a shortage of donor organs for medical treatment, numerous advancements in biomedical implant materials, and their growing demand for both healthcare applications and cosmetic procedures. Bio-implants such as cochlear implants and dental implants are also gaining in popularity to treat a variety of medical needs from treatment of health conditions to physiotherapy applications such as restoration of mobility. Advancements in biomedical engineering are also boosting growth in the market.

The expanding global healthcare sector and growing bioartificial manufacturing technology ventures are leading to significant demand generation in the market. Coupled with this, the growing number of clinics and diagnostic centers, increasing medical tourism, especially to emerging countries in the Asia Pacific, and increasing awareness about advanced medical treatments are some of the secondary factors leading to a rising CAGR in the sector.

Advances in dental technologies are leading to the development of more comfortable and affordable dentures, and tooth implants. The use of artificial intelligence based improvements to photogrammetry is improving implant quality and durability. These technologies have also been scaled into on-premise manufacturing solutions that have revolutionized the dental industry.

Bio-Implants Market Key Highlights

North America dominated the global bio-implants market in 2024

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By product, the cardiovascular implants segment has held the major revenue share in 2024

By product, the dental implants segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.

By material, the ceramics segment accounted for a considerable share of the bio-implants market in 2024.

By material, the polymers segment is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR over the projected period.

By origin, the autograft segment has held the largest revenue share in 2024.

By origin, the allograft segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.

By end-user, the hospital segment registered its dominance over the largest market share in 2024.

By end-user, the clinics segment is anticipated to growth with the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Major Key Trends in Bio-implants Market:

Rising demand for cosmetic surgery: A global rise in breast cancer incidence and shifting global beauty trends are propelling demand for pectoral, calf, and buttock implants. Advances in biomaterials have increased the safety of materials, leading to increased biocompatibility and biodegradability.

A global rise in incidence and shifting global beauty trends are propelling demand for pectoral, calf, and buttock implants. Advances in have increased the safety of materials, leading to increased biocompatibility and biodegradability. New technology in dental implants: Researchers are now using nanotechnology to improve osseointegration, the process by which dental implants merge with the jawbone. Metal allows such a titanium, cobalt-chromium, and stainless steel are often used in bio-implants due to their durable strength, tribological properties, and biocompatibility.

Researchers are now using nanotechnology to improve osseointegration, the process by which dental implants merge with the jawbone. Metal allows such a titanium, cobalt-chromium, and stainless steel are often used in bio-implants due to their durable strength, tribological properties, and biocompatibility. Healthcare infrastructure growth: Many infrastructure systems, processes, and personnel arrangements are important to the future global medical aims and objectives, underpinning a new approach to healthcare that will ensure sustainability, efficiency, cost reduction, a reduced carbon footprint, and, most importantly, enhanced patient care.



Order the Premium Databook today for the discounted rate of $1550! https://www.statifacts.com/order-databook/7844

Limitations & Challenges in Bio-implants Market:

Lack of biocompatibility: Because of the lack of biocompatibility, the machined implant material cannot resist bio-corrosion, which leads to a lack in the growth of the human cells. Bacterial adhesion to biomaterials that can cause bio-material-centered infection and poor tissue integration is a challenge that limits the medical devices' lifetime.





Because of the lack of biocompatibility, the machined implant material cannot resist bio-corrosion, which leads to a lack in the growth of the human cells. Bacterial adhesion to biomaterials that can cause bio-material-centered infection and poor tissue integration is a challenge that limits the medical devices' lifetime. High cost of implants: The high cost of bio-implants remains a primary barrier to widespread adoption, which is unaffordable for many patients. The use of specialty materials, precision machinery, and innovative technologies further.





The high cost of bio-implants remains a primary barrier to widespread adoption, which is unaffordable for many patients. The use of specialty materials, precision machinery, and innovative technologies further. Strict regulatory requirement for bio implant approval: The main regulatory requirement for implants includes investigational device exemption (IDE) for clinical studies, medical device listing, and establishment registration.



Developments in Bio-Implants Due to the Advent of AI: Market’s Largest Potential

Artificial intelligence (AI) has multiple applications in the bio-implants market includes applications like dental implant recognition, peri-implant bone loss detection, and implant failure determination, demonstrating the capability for AI to contribute to improving diagnostic and treatment monitoring capabilities in implant dentistry by evaluating bone dimensions and identifying the positions for potential dental implant placement on cone beam computed tomography images. AI-based technologies are being utilized to increase the biocompatibility of bio implants, using new materials to give them excellent corrosion and biological degradation resistances. In addition to this, they are required to possess adequate mechanical strength for sustaining cyclic loading at the fracture site.

In March 2025, the launch in European Union countries and the United Kingdom of Align X-ray Insights, a new software-based (CADe) computer-aided detection solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically analyze 2D radiographs, was announced by Align Technology, Inc., a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign System of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry.



AI is currently also being used in implant dentistry to recognize implant brand/type when examining radiographic images, predict implant success, improve implant design, and enhance treatment planning when using three-dimensional cone beam computer tomography (CBCT) imaging osseointegration. AI can analyze large patient datasets to help in diagnosis and treatment planning, thereby improving the implant process.

Regional Analysis:

North America Held Dominant Position: Technological Advancement to Support Growth

North America dominated the global bio-implants market in 2024, driven by factors the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions like hypertension, obesity, diabetes, cancer, and heart diseases. The United States is the key contributor to the global market driven by innovative medical technologies and high healthcare spending, and a rising geriatric population.

Major Factors for the Market’s Expansion in North America

The bio-implants are generally used for enhanced osseointegration, tissue regeneration, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, or controlled drug delivery, driving the growth of the bio-implants market in North America.

Noble Biocare United States offers superior products, peer-to-peer training, and dedicated initiatives to grow dental implant practice or laboratory.

A dental implant is one of the treatments to replace missing teeth. Their use in the treatment of complete and partial edentulism has become an integral treatment modality in dentistry. Dental implants have a number of benefits over conventional fixed partial dentures.



What to Expect from Asian Countries for the Bio-implants Market by 2030?



Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The bio-implants market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by the growing demand for advanced medical solutions and the rising incidences of chronic diseases. Bio implants are highly used in orthopedic surgery to repair or replace damaged bones, joints, and soft tissues.

Top Asian Countries for Bio-implants Production

China: In September 2024, Regenity Biosciences, a global leader in regenerative medicine and Linden Capital Partners portfolio, announced it had received regulatory approval from the NMPA of China for its new crosslinked bioresorbable, implantable collagen dental membrane intended for use in oral surgical procedures. Regenity will commercialize the implants in China through partnerships via its private brand B2B business model.





In September 2024, Regenity Biosciences, a global leader in regenerative medicine and Linden Capital Partners portfolio, announced it had received regulatory approval from the NMPA of China for its new crosslinked bioresorbable, implantable collagen dental membrane intended for use in oral surgical procedures. Regenity will commercialize the implants in China through partnerships via its private brand B2B business model. India: In January 2025, the launch of Insignia Hip Stem in India was announced by Stryker, a global leader in medical technologies. Insignia is designed to improve patient fit and allow surgeons to ease implantation for total hip and hemiarthroplasty procedures.



Bio-Implants Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 147.66 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 271.47 Billion Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By T Product, By Material, and By Origin, By End User, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Segments Insight



Product Insights

The cardiovascular implants segment held a dominant presence in the bio-implants market in 2024. The basic function of the cardiovascular implant is to function as an artificial conduit or substitute for an abnormality in veins or arteries. Cardiac implantable electronic devices, including cardiac loop recorders, biventricular pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), and pacemakers, are designed to help control or monitor irregular heartbeats in people with specific heart rhythm disorders and heart failure. Cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) constitute a major breakthrough in the management of heart rhythm disorders.

The dental implants segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Dental implants are medical devices surgically implanted into the jaw to restore a person’s ability to chew or their appearance. They provide support for artificial teeth, like dentures, crowns, or bridges. Dental implants are surgically placed in the jawbone and act as the roots of missing teeth. Due to the titanium in the implants fuses with jawbone, the implants won’t slip, make noise or cause bone damage like fixed bridgework or denture might. And the materials cannot decay our own teeth.

Material Insights

The ceramics segment accounted for a considerable share of the bio-implants market in 2024. Ceramic-based implants do not attract bacteria the way titanium implants tend to do. This eliminates the risk of developing gum disease around our dental implant. Ceramic dental implants are generally a one-piece prosthetic, meaning the root and crown are attached when it is placed. Due to their similar color and natural luster to real teeth, alumina ceramics are generally used to make crowns, bridges, and veneers for anterior teeth. These are also used for damaged bone tissue and joint repair and replacement, as in the case of total hip and knee arthroplasty, because of their excellent wear resistance and biocompatibility.

The polymers segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. Polymeric materials are used in traumatology and orthopedics where they have an irreplaceable role in the construction of implants. Two types of polymeric materials, non-degradable and degradable polymers, are used in implantology based on their applications. Non-biodegradable polymers are generally used for implants based on polyamides, polysulphones, poly-siloxanes, polyurethanes, polycarbonates, polyethers, and polyolefins.

Origin Insights

The autograft segment led the bio-implants market. Autograft refers to the use of the patient's own bone as graft. This has been traditionally achieved through the use of iliac crest bone graft (ICBG). An autograft can be used for a surgical reconstruction procedure. Autograft tissue is the safest and fastest healing tissue that can be used.

The allograft segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. The demineralized free dried bone allograft (DFDBA) is highly used in periodontal therapy as a scaffold for new bone formation in periodontal defects. It is demineralized, theoretically to expose osteoinductive or osteoconductive bone matrix proteins that may facilitate osteogenesis. An allograft is tissue recovered from a human donor for transplantation into another person. Allografts have been successfully used in many medical procedures for more than 150 years.

End-user Insights

The hospital segment registered its dominance over the bio-implants market in 2024. The benefits of hospitals for patient care include reduced waiting times, comprehensive medical care, cost savings, quality of care, convenience, and accessibility. A hospital is an essential healthcare facility that provides patients in need with specialized medical care, nursing care, and essential medical supplies. The most common kind is the general hospital, which is generally furnished with an emergency room that can handle any kind of medical emergency or accident.



The clinics segment is anticipated to growth with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Medical clinics provide medical assistance with innovative treatment facilities. It made patients lives simpler with hassle-free health consultations. It gets effective disease management, ideal center for preventive care, has experienced and professional staff, affordable healthcare services, and patients will get immediate assistance.

Browse More Research Reports:

Order the Premium Databook today for the discounted rate of $1550! https://www.statifacts.com/order-databook/7844

Bio-Implants Market Companies:

Smith & Nephew

Arthrex, Inc.

Clinic Lemanic

Alpha Bio Tec

MiMedx Group

Medtronic

St Jude Medical (Abbott)

Stryker Cooperation

DePuy Synthes

Biomet (Zimmer)

Exactech, Inc.

Cochlear Ltd

Straumann AG

Huhtamaki Oyj

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Bio-implants Market:

In August 2024, Dontia Allience Pte. Ltd. (DA) launched its Advanced Implant Strategies Center of Excellence (AIS) center in Singapore in collaboration with T32 Implant Center (T32), part of T32 Dental Group, a leading brand in the private healthcare industry with eleven clinics in Singapore. The new comprehensive center will bring together dental professionals and partners to collaborate and provide quality and comprehensive dental care for all patients.

In February 2025, the 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the full market launch of BioCharge Autobiologic Matrix, a bioresorbable synthetic implant designed to address biological failure modes in rotator cuff repair while enhancing repair integrity and long-term patient outcomes announced by Atreon Orthopedics, LLC, a Columbus based innovator in tissue healing and regenerative technologies.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Cardiovascular Implants

Dental Implants

Spinal Bio-implants

Orthopedic Implants

Ophthalmic Implants

Others

By Material

Ceramics

Polymers

Alloys

Biomaterials Metals

By Origin

Autograft

Allograft

Xenograft

Synthetic

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@statifacts.com

Statifacts offers subscription services for data and analytics insights. This page provides options to explore and purchase a subscription tailored to your needs, granting access to valuable statistical resources and tools. Access here - https://www.statifacts.com/get-a-subscription

Contact US

Ballindamm 22, 20095 Hamburg, Germany

Web: https://www.statifacts.com/

Europe: +44 7383 092 044



About US

Statifacts is a leading provider of comprehensive market research and analytics services, offering over 1,000,000 market and custoer data sets across various industries. Their platform enables businesses to make informed strategic decisions by providing full access to statistics, downloadable in formats such as XLS, PDF, and PNG.

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Precedence Research | Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.