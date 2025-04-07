Directed Energy Weapons Market Size to Surpass USD 10.27 billion by 2031, Expanding at a 21.50% CAGR | The Insight Partners

Directed Energy Weapons Market share with major companies operating Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies, Elbit Systems, Raytheon Technologies Inc, BAE Systems Plc, Moog Inc, Honeywell Aerospace Inc, Boeing, and Rheinmetall AG.

US & Canada, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the Global Directed Energy Weapons Market is observing significant growth owing to the rising focus on developing high-energy dews.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Different types technologies include laser, microwave, particle beam, and others.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: Manufacturers in the directed energy weapons market are working on developing countermeasures to missiles and rockets. Directed energy weapons such as microwaves, particle-beam, and lasers that are powered by electricity are in no need of complex supply chains as compared to missile batteries, hence there is high adoption of directed energy weapons instead of missiles. This is a driving factor for the DEW to be adopted by the military to utilize as countermeasures for threats, especially for units that operate within a range of an enemy’s missiles. Moreover, integrating directed energy with a mobile energy source, such as the one envisioned by the US Department of Defense's Project Pele, and usage of directed energy weapons as countermeasures will save a lot of money as they can counter incoming air attack and missile threats at far less cost than options that include kinetic weapons. Counter measuring such threats for a few dollars by generating electricity-powered laser shots is far more affordable compared to kinetic interceptors that cost millions of dollars. Directed energy weapons are an affordable means to defeat low-cost threats such as small UAVs.



Rising Focus on Developing High-Energy DEWs: Armed military forces worldwide are increasing their investment in directed energy weapons, including microwave and high-energy laser weapons, as the technology develops. There is a rise in demand for high-energy directed energy weapons, and the investments are surging to billions of dollars every year. High-energy laser weapons are preferred to high-powered microwaves for longer-range requirements. Due to rising geopolitical tensions, there is an increase in the procurement of new high-energy laser weapons by developed and emerging nations. The US military is highly investing in the integration of advanced weapons systems such as high-energy laser weapons mounted on vehicles, which is driving the market. For instance, in August 2023, Northrop Grumman announced delivery of a high-power laser, called Phantom, to the US government.



Increasing Focus on Development of Microwave Directed Energy Weapons: Defense firms and key market players have improved their product portfolios with advanced technologies, including microwave systems and long-range laser weapons. Major manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing microwave directed energy weapons. For instance, the upcoming high-power Leonidas microwave weapon would be integrated into Stryker combat vehicles by American aerospace company General Dynamics to improve anti-drone swarm capabilities. Then, the military services will have a fully mobile counter-electronics solution that has maximum interoperability to suit mission needs by combining the capabilities of the armored vehicle and the microwave directed-energy weapon. The U.S. Army is also testing a brand-new microwave weapon in the field that is intended to defend military outposts from approaching drones. The US Department of Defense awarded Raytheon Technologies a contract in August 2022 to create its microwave technology tested system for ballistic and hypersonic missile defense. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by APAC and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.









Market Segmentation

Based on technology, the directed energy weapons market is divided into laser, microwave, particle beam, and others. In 2024, the laser segment dominated the global directed energy weapons market.

Based on range, the market is categorized into less than 1 mile and more than 1 mile. In 2024, less than 1 mile segment dominated the global directed energy weapons market

Based on application, the market is categorized into is segmented into ground, naval, and airborne. In 2024, ground segment dominated the global directed energy weapons market.

Based on platform, the market is segmented into armored vehicles, unmanned systems, handheld systems, aircraft systems, ships and submarines, and others. In 2024, the armored vehicles segment dominated the global directed energy weapons market.

The directed energy weapons market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America.









Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the directed energy weapons market Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies, Elbit Systems, Raytheon Technologies Inc, BAE Systems Plc, Moog Inc, Honeywell Aerospace Inc, Boeing, and Rheinmetall AG.

Trending Topics: Global non-lethal weapons market, Global self defense weapons market





Global Headlines on Directed Energy Weapons

Raytheon UK, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) have successfully tested Raytheon's High-Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS) integrated onto a British Army combat vehicle, the first test of its kind in the UK.

The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC) has awarded BlueHalo a $95.4M contract for advanced Directed Energy (DE) prototype development as part of the Laser technology Research Development and Optimization (LARDO) program through the Aviation & Missile Technology Consortium (AMTC).





Conclusion

Governments of various countries are increasing efforts to meet the growing demand for various security applications by integrating directed energy technology into their military applications. For instance, the US Department of Defense (DoD) is working with several industry vendors to develop DEWs such as high-power lasers and microwaves to achieve optimal results. Similarly, India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) announced its plans to develop DEWs using high-energy lasers and microwaves. These directed energy weapons, including particle beams, high-power microwaves, and plasma, are emerging military technologies yet to be deployed by military forces for future warfare. Directed energy weapon systems can combat UAVs, artillery, and missiles and reach optimal performance levels required to combat cruise missiles. Moreover, the increased use of UAVs poses security threats and creates demand for directed energy weapons. Thus, the rising need for high-power microwave weapons and high-power lasers will boost the growth of the directed energy weapons market during the forecast period.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material providers, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors, and end users—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





