SmartRecruiters Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Talent Acquisition Suites

SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartRecruiters today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Talent Acquisition Suites. The company believes this placement reflects its ongoing commitment to delivering enterprise-ready, AI-powered hiring solutions. As organizations look to modernize their hiring infrastructure, SmartRecruiters continues to support this evolution through its AI-native platform built for both enterprise and high-volume hiring needs.

“In our opinion, AI hiring is not merely an HR function—it’s a business-wide priority,” said Rebecca Carr, CEO of SmartRecruiters. “When hiring decisions are slowed by outdated tools or fragmented processes, the entire organization feels it. We aim to provide a platform that accelerates intelligent hiring and empowers business leaders, recruiters, and hiring managers alike.”

Why This Recognition Matters to Us

We believe being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is more than just a recognition—it reflects our vision to support hiring success for organizations with complex, dynamic talent needs. According to Gartner, vendors in the Leaders quadrant “have a strong capability set and strategic investment vision that addresses complex, multinational hiring needs.”

Gartner evaluates companies based on two key dimensions:

Completeness of Vision – Gartner analysts evaluate providers on their ability to convincingly articulate logical statements. This includes current and future market direction, innovation, customer needs, and competitive forces, as well as how well they map to Gartner’s view of the market.

– Gartner analysts evaluate providers on their ability to convincingly articulate logical statements. This includes current and future market direction, innovation, customer needs, and competitive forces, as well as how well they map to Gartner’s view of the market. Ability to Execute – Gartner analysts evaluate providers on the quality and efficacy of the processes, systems, methods or procedures that enable IT provider performance to be competitive, efficient and effective, and to positively impact revenue and retention in Gartner’s view of the market.

“Our perspective is that AI shouldn’t be an afterthought,” said Shiran Yaroslavsky, SVP of Product at SmartRecruiters. “We designed our platform with intelligence infused at every layer—from automated candidate engagement and scheduling to predictive insights and workflow optimization. In our opinion, this helps organizations move faster and make more strategic, data-driven hiring decisions.”

AI-Powered Capabilities: Meet Winston

At the heart of SmartRecruiters’ platform is Winston, our AI-powered recruiting companion. Winston helps teams streamline decisions and automate workflows—without sacrificing experience. Current capabilities include:

Conversational Engagement : Real-time messaging keeps candidates informed and reduces recruiter workload.

: Real-time messaging keeps candidates informed and reduces recruiter workload. Predictive Decision Support : Winston uses historical data and signals to help prioritize hiring needs.

: Winston uses historical data and signals to help prioritize hiring needs. Scalable Automation: From scheduling to sourcing, Winston automates tasks to free up time for strategic work.



Our Vision for the Next Decade of Hiring

SmartRecruiters is focused on building an AI-native ecosystem designed to help businesses thrive in an unpredictable and evolving talent landscape. We believe that flexibility, speed, and intelligence are essential to long-term hiring success—especially for global organizations navigating high-volume or specialized roles.

“To us, this recognition from Gartner shows we are on the right path,” added Carr. “Whether through advanced analytics, new AI capabilities, or deeper integrations, our roadmap is built to help organizations respond faster and hire smarter.”

Trusted by Global Brands

More than 4,000 organizations—including leaders in retail, technology, financial services, and manufacturing—use SmartRecruiters to manage everything from executive hiring to high-volume frontline recruitment. In our opinion, our platform’s flexibility and intelligence-first architecture make it well-suited to organizations with dynamic and complex hiring needs.

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is the AI Recruiting Company transforming how the world’s leading enterprises hire. Built for global scale, SmartRecruiters delivers an AI-powered hiring platform that automates and optimizes the talent acquisition process—from application to hire—so organizations can make faster, smarter decisions. Trusted by brands like Amazon, Visa, and McDonald’s, SmartRecruiters empowers hiring teams to build winning teams.

