Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes consolidates his legacy with projects that drive international energy transformation

Under the leadership of Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes, Grupo Zeta has developed key infrastructure in Latin America and Europe, integrating innovation, sustainability, and social commitment

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico , April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes, founder and president of Grupo Zeta, has played a significant role in developing the energy sector in Mexico and Latin America.

With a long-term business perspective, he has supported strategic projects to improve the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) while contributing to regional economic activity and environmental initiatives.

Energy infrastructure with global reach

One of the key milestones in Zaragoza Fuentes’ career has been developing and operating LPG storage and distribution facilities across several countries. Notably, the plant in Escombreras, Spain, stands out as a project approved by environmental authorities, meeting high standards of safety, operational efficiency, and environmental compliance.

At the same time, Grupo Zeta has expanded its operational network in Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama, and El Salvador, contributing to the region’s energy infrastructure. These efforts have improved access to reliable energy while supporting job creation and local economic growth.

Sustainability and innovation as strategic axes

Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes's management model is based on constant modernization and environmental commitment. The company has incorporated technologies that optimize its operations, such as low-emission transport vehicles and storage systems that minimize gas leaks, aligning itself with international best practices in energy sustainability.

Zeta Gas has also promoted high-impact environmental programs, such as the "Zeta Gas, the Ecological Flame" project, launched in Guatemala in 2014. This initiative seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions using LPG as a clean energy alternative.

Social responsibility and community engagement

As part of its broader approach, the company has supported reforestation campaigns in local communities. These initiatives aim to restore deforested areas and promote environmental awareness with residents' active participation.

"Every project we undertake reflects a clear business philosophy: responsible growth, purposeful technology, and energy serving the collective well-being," said Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes.

The projects developed under his leadership have delivered tangible results in the energy sector and have been recognized for their innovative approaches and social contributions. Zeta Gas has received awards for adopting clean technologies and is committed to operational efficiency and environmental stewardship.

Contact:

Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes

info@miguelzaragozafuentes.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87695efb-2d11-49bd-9552-399595c835ba

Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes consolidates his legacy with projects that drive international energy transformation Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes consolidates his legacy with projects that drive international energy transformation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.