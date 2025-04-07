Hope Amidst Crisis: UNCF Announces Support for HBCU Students and Children of Alumni Affected by LA Wildfire Disaster

Relief fund offering critical financial assistance to help ease the burden and restore hope for affected students and families—donate today

Washington, DC, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of the devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires, UNCF and the UNCF Los Angeles office are stepping in to provide a lifeline for HBCU students and children of alumni, ensuring that education remains a beacon of hope amidst the crisis. With critical financial support from partners and donors, UNCF is making it possible for affected students to continue their education and families to stay on track with their rebuilding process.

To help alleviate hardships confronting impacted students and families, UNCF has launched the UNCF Los Angeles Area Wildfire Relief Fund through three specific programs, offering critical financial assistance to eligible students and alumni. To date, more than 300 students have already applied for assistance, demonstrating the urgent need for support during this crisis.

The relief fund is available to undergraduate and graduate students attending HBCUs; the children of HBCU alumni who have suffered losses due to the wildfires; students attending any accredited, four-year college or university whose families have been directly impacted by the wildfires.

Also, there is an opportunity for donors to support the relief fund. Donations—no matter the size—will play a vital role in ensuring these students can recover and continue their education. With the generosity of donors, together we can provide the stability and support these students need to rebuild their future.

UNCF is committed to ensuring that HBCU students and alumni affected by natural disasters receive the financial support necessary to stay on track with their education and move on with their lives. By providing emergency aid, UNCF aims to ease the burden on students and families, helping them to recover and focus on academic success.

“UNCF’s Los Angeles Area Wildfire Relief Fund is more than just financial assistance; it’s a lifeline for students and families striving to reclaim their dreams after the devastation of the LA wildfires,” said Dr. Veda Ramsay Stamps, regional development director, Los Angeles, UNCF. “In the face of adversity, the spirit of community shines brightest. Our fund will help us to restore hope and opportunity for those students and families affected by the wildfires.”

What Does the Fund Cover?

Eligible recipients may receive financial assistance for tuition and fees, housing, books, meals and other essential education-related costs.

When to Apply

Applications are now open! Submissions will be accepted on a rolling basis through the

2025 admissions cycle.

Eligibility Criteria

Program #1: HBCU Undergraduate and Graduate Student Aid

Student or custodial/contributing parent(s)/guardian(s) living in a wildfire-impacted area and who has suffered a wildfire-related loss.

No financial need required, but FAFSA completion (2024-25 or 2025-26) is necessary.

Must be currently enrolled in good academic standing or admitted for fall 2025 enrollment at an accredited UNCF-member institution or other four-year, accredited HBCU.

Program #2: HBCU Alumni Emergency Aid

The child of a graduate or a graduate of a UNCF-member institution or other accredited four-year HBCU.

Has suffered wildfire-related losses.

Currently enrolled in good academic standing or admitted for fall 2025 enrollment in a graduate or professional degree program at any accredited college or university.

Resides in the impacted area and is a custodial/contributing parent/guardian to a current college student in good academic standing or a student admitted for fall 2025 enrollment at any HBCU or four-year accredited college or university.

FAFSA completion required (2024-25 or 2025-26).

Priority is given to students attending UNCF-member institution or other four-year HBCUs.

Program #3: General Undergraduate and Graduate Student Aid

Student or custodial/contributing parent(s)/guardian(s) living in a wildfire-impacted area and who has suffered a loss.

No financial need required, but FAFSA completion (2024-25 or 2025-26) is necessary.

Must be currently enrolled in good academic standing or admitted for fall 2025 enrollment at any accredited four-year college or university.

Additional Information

Students with no financial need are still eligible as long as they complete the FAFSA (2024-25 or 2025-26).

No cap on the amount of financial assistance requested.

UNCF will provide resources to help students navigate institutional emergency aid programs.

Any unexpended funds will go to UNCF’s general disaster relief fund.

For more information on eligibility, the application process, and how to apply, click here.

To donate to UNCF’s Los Angeles Area Wildfire Relief Fund, click here.

Roy Betts UNCF 240.703.3384 roy.betts@uncf.org

