E Ink Marquee™ Highlights Technological Breakthrough for Electrophoretic Displays at Touch Taiwan 2025

BILLERICA,Mass., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TW) the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in electronic paper (ePaper) technology, today announced its latest technological breakthrough with E Ink Marquee™. E Ink successfully developed a 4-particle color system that allows for vibrant color with an extended temperature range for outdoor and digital out of home (DOOH) signage.

E Ink Marquee stands out for its exceptional energy efficiency and broad temperature range, making it ideal for outdoor deployments. Unlike conventional LCD and LED displays, Marquee's thermal performance reduces the need for complex cooling systems, offering a cost-effective outdoor signage solution. Moreover, Marquee's ability to seamlessly switch pages expands its versatility across various applications, from interactive street furniture displays to dynamic advertising platforms, enabling seamless integration with brand activations and programmatic campaigns.

“The future of E Ink is becoming more colorful with our E Ink Marquee innovation,” said Johnson Lee, CEO, E Ink. “E Ink Marquee will be a cornerstone of our organization and define the future of display technology across industries.”

Preliminary performance metrics for E Ink Marquee’s full-color application features an operating temperature range between -20 and 65 °C., with ongoing development of the newest displays focused on reaching sizes as large as 75” diagonal and update times between 5-7 seconds.

“Building upon our pioneering ePaper foundation established in 1997, E Ink Marquee represents an exciting evolution.” said Edzer Huitema, US CTO, E Ink. “We expect E Ink Marquee to redefine the digital display industry and challenge people’s perception of E Ink and what is possible.”

While E Ink Marquee’s roadmap is still being defined, Touch Taiwan 2025 serves as an important opportunity to showcase the recent breakthrough and provide a glimpse into the future of digital displays. If visitors would like to experience the latest E Ink technology demonstrations, they can visit booth #L717 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from April 16-18. E Ink Marquee will also be shown at Display Week in San Jose, CA from May 13-15.

E Ink’s ePaper technology is energy-efficient and non-emissive, reducing power consumption and carbon emissions compared to paper and LCDs. Solar-powered ePaper signage can run entirely on renewable energy, ideal for net-zero initiatives. Through its PESG framework, E Ink delivers low-carbon solutions that accelerate this transition. According to FTSE Russell, 99.9% of the company’s product sales revenue is green, and Moody’s has verified E Ink’s green loans as compliant with Green Loan Principles, awarding a positive sustainability score. These achievements highlight E Ink’s strong environmental performance and alignment with international standards.

