Confluent Medical Technologies Announces Ultra Polyimide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluent Medical Technologies (Confluent), a leading medical device and materials science contract manufacturer specializing in polymer and metal components, has announced the launch of Ultra Polyimide, the strongest polyimide tubing in the industry. This breakthrough material delivers nearly twice the strength of traditional polyimide, providing unmatched performance and design flexibility for medical device manufacturers.

Traditional polyimide is valued for its high strength and durability, but as medical devices continue to evolve, engineers require thinner walls without sacrificing strength. Ultra Polyimide addresses this challenge by delivering approximately 2x the strength of standard polyimide while preserving critical inner lumen space.

“This advancement enables device designers to reduce material usage while maintaining essential column and tensile strength,” stated Jill Ellison, VP of Operations for Confluent’s High Precision Polymer Tubing Center of Excellence. “This frees up valuable cross-sectional area for additional design elements for the continued advancement in delivery device technology.”

Ultra Polyimide is manufactured without the use of REACH- or EU MDR-restricted solvents, including NMP (n-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone)—a chemical recently flagged by the EPA as posing an unreasonable risk to human health in various industrial applications. By eliminating NMP from its manufacturing process, Confluent ensures regulatory compliance, enhances workplace and patient safety, and protects the long-term stability of the medical device supply chain. Ultra Polyimide is now available with lead times of 3-4 weeks.

Confluent Applies Materials Science to MedTech Innovation. Confluent specializes in the expert design, development, and large-scale manufacturing of interventional catheter-based devices and implants. Customers rely on Confluent’s expertise in Nitinol material and components, balloon and complex catheters, high-precision polymer tubing, and implantable textiles. With facilities in Fremont and Orange County, California; Warwick, Rhode Island; Windham, Maine; Austin, Texas; Chattanooga, Tennessee; San Jose, Costa Rica; and Hyderabad, India, Confluent has earned the confidence of the leaders in the medical device community through a proven track record of innovative materials science, engineering, and manufacturing. For more information, visit confluentmedical.com.

