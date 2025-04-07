Old National Renames Wealth Advisory Division

Old National Investments becomes Old National Wealth Advisors

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) has announced its wealth advisory division, Old National Investments, will now be known as Old National Wealth Advisors (“ONWA”) to better reflect the breadth of services its financial professionals provide.

ONWA boasts around 125 team members, including more than 70 wealth advisors that are primarily located in Old National’s banking center footprint throughout the Midwest and Southeast. The professionals at Old National Wealth Advisors are backed by LPL Financial, a leading independent broker/dealer and registered investment advisor.

ONWA’s slate of services includes:

Investment strategies and management

Estate planning and advice

Financial and retirement planning

College saving options and advice

Insurance options and guidance

Tax planning and strategies

“When Old National Investments first debuted in the early 1990s, the intent was to complement our traditional banking services with a resource that provides investment advice and strategies,” said Chady AlAhmar1, CEO, Old National Wealth Management. “However, they have outgrown the Investments name as these advisors provide robust financial services that stretch far beyond stocks and bonds. This name change is simple but effective in illustrating that the professionals at Old National Wealth Advisors provide integrated services and holistic advice that help clients manage their wealth at each stage of life.”

Old National delivers its wealth management services and advice through one of three service models based on the client’s needs. Two of those service models are backed by ONWA.

The Investment Strategies Team of ONWA: Designed for clients focused on short- and/or long-term investing, saving, and planning for their financial future; or for clients who desire a self-service approach to online investing. Private Wealth Management through ONWA: Designed for clients who are planning for retirement, growing assets and/or planning for other major life events. Within Private Wealth Management, the client has two dedicated resources: a Wealth Advisor from Old National Wealth Advisors,2 and a Private Banker from Old National Private Banking.3 1834, a division of Old National Bank: Designed for higher-net-worth clients with diverse and complex financial priorities; those with a need for robust asset management who are focused on preserving and building wealth. 1834 also provides institutional services for businesses and nonprofit organizations, including investment management, philanthropy and endowment services, corporate trust services and retirement plan services.



For additional information on Old National’s wealth management service models, visit oldnational.com/wealth.



ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $54 billion of assets and $30 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" -- an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

1Old National Wealth Management and Chady AlAhmar are not affiliated with LPL Financial.

2Old National Wealth Advisors: Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC.). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Old National Bank and Old National Wealth Advisors are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using Old National Wealth Advisors, and may also be employees of Old National Bank. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, Old National Bank, Old National Private Banking or Old National Wealth Advisors. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:





Not Insured by FDIC or Any Other Government Agency Not Bank Guaranteed Not Bank Deposits or Obligations May Lose Value



Old National Bank provides referrals to financial professionals of LPL Financial LLC pursuant to an agreement that allows LPL to pay the Financial Institution for these referrals. This creates an incentive for the Financial Institution to make these referrals, resulting in a conflict of interest. Old National Bank is not a current client of LPL for advisory services. Please visit https://www.lpl.com/disclosures/is-lpl-relationship-disclosure.html for more detailed information.

3Old National Private Banking: Credit products offered by Old National Bank and subject to normal credit approval. Deposit products are offered by Old National Bank. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. Old National Bank is not responsible for and does not guarantee the products, services, or performance of Old National Wealth Advisors nor 1834.

