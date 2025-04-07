INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. - KLC

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (“KinderCare” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KLC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether KinderCare and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around October 9, 2024, KinderCare conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 24 million shares of common stock priced at $24.00 per share.

Then, on March 20, 2025, KinderCare issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 and provided guidance for 2025. Among other items, KinderCare reported an operational loss of $89.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, contrasting with an operational income of $48.7 million in the previous year. KinderCare attributed the loss primarily to increased equity-based compensation expenses and lower COVID-19 stimulus reimbursements. KinderCare also provided full-year guidance that fell short of consensus estimates.

On this news, KinderCare’s stock price fell $3.92 per share, or 22.17%, to close at $13.76 per share on March 21, 2025.

