XRP News: XploraDEX $XPL Presale Selling Fast as XRP’s First AI-Powered DEX Fuels Investor Interest – Join $XPL Presale

ZURICH, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Ledger, A seismic shift is underway on the XRP Ledger as XploraDEX , the first AI-powered decentralized exchange (DEX) built natively on XRPL, ignites a wave of investor enthusiasm. In what’s being described as one of the most anticipated presales of 2025, the platform’s native token $XPL Presale is selling out rapidly, capturing the attention of retail investors and whales alike.

XploraDEX is not just another decentralized exchange, it represents a complete evolution in how trading can function on-chain. By merging advanced artificial intelligence with XRPL’s lightning-fast and cost-effective infrastructure, XploraDEXolatform is introducing a smarter, more predictive trading experience to the DeFi space. And now, with the $XPL token presale in full swing, early backers are racing to claim their allocation before the next price tier is activated.

PARTICIPATE IN $XPL PRESALE

The appeal of XploraDEX lies in its cutting-edge AI engine that allows users to automate trading strategies, receive real-time market predictions, and manage risk dynamically based on live market conditions. From intelligent portfolio rebalancing to smart liquidity routing, XploraDEX gives users the ability to operate with a level of precision previously only accessible to hedge funds.

As the XRP ecosystem evolves, it has long needed a DEX that delivers more than just basic token swaps. XploraDEX answers that call with AI-native features and a roadmap that includes auto-trade execution, sentiment-based signal alerts, and personalized strategy modeling—all powered by $XPL .

The utility of $XPL goes far beyond standard DeFi tokens. It provides access to AI trading tools, unlocks staking and yield farming modules, grants platform-wide fee discounts, and confers voting rights within the platform’s decentralized governance model. This positions $XPL not just as a transactional token, but as the lifeblood of an intelligent financial ecosystem.

JOIN $XPL PRESALE

The $XPL Presale has already crossed major allocation milestones, with over half of the soft cap sold in record time. The XploraDEX community is growing rapidly, with Telegram and Twitter buzzing with activity. Whale wallets are also joining in, with several high-value purchases confirming that sophisticated investors are backing the platform early.

$XPL PreSale Information

Token Name: XploraDEX

Total Supply: 500,000,000

Presale Allocation: First Come, First Serve!

DEX Listing: 25% Higher

Liquidity Pools: Launching immediately after TGE!

The XPL Token Presale is already attracting major interest, early investors will gain first-mover advantages!

Buy $XPL Tokens Now: https://sale.xploradex.io

The $XPL presale is more than a presale—it’s the beginning of a smarter trading era on XRPL. With institutional-level technology now available to individual traders, XploraDEX is poised to become one of the most important DeFi pillars in the XRP ecosystem.

Investors looking to front-run the future of AI-integrated DeFi on XRPL should act now. The $XPL presale is open—but not for long.

Join the $XPL Presale Today: https://xploradex.io

Stay connected and Join the XploraDEX AI Revolution

Website | $XPL Token Presale | X | Telegram

Contact:

Oliver Muller

oliver@xploradex.io

contact@xploradex.io

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the XploraDEX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d5ad8c5-dd3b-47ff-a87e-bb5feb5a95a0

XploraDEX XploraDEX

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.