The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective Launches Second Annual Reach 100 Drive to Strengthen Trauma Therapist Community

HOUSTON, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective today announced the launch of its Second Annual Reach 100 Drive , a community-powered membership and fundraising initiative designed to expand access to support for trauma therapists. The campaign’s goal is to welcome 100 new members into BRAVE and grow the BRAVE Sponsorship Fund — a fund that ensures trauma therapists always have access to the professional and emotional support they need to stay in this work for the long haul.

The Reach 100 Drive is a campaign to connect, support, and sponsor 100 trauma therapists through The BRAVE Collective.

Rooted in BRAVE’s mission to foster sustainability in the trauma therapy field, the Reach 100 Drive reflects a critical truth: those who support others’ healing must also be supported themselves. As trauma therapists increasingly face burnout, compassion fatigue, and professional isolation, BRAVE offers a lifeline — a space where therapists can show up as human beings first, not just clinicians.

"No trauma therapist should have to choose between their well-being and the work they love," said Jenny Hughes, founder of The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective. "This drive is about more than numbers. It’s about ensuring no therapist is left to burn out quietly or do this work alone."

A Collective Response to a Growing Crisis

The Reach 100 Drive comes at a time when the demand for qualified trauma therapists continues to rise. Yet even as more individuals seek trauma-informed care, therapists themselves are leaving the field due to unsustainable workloads and a lack of systemic support. This widening gap between client need and therapist capacity has become one of the most pressing issues in mental health care today.

Through BRAVE’s online membership platform, therapists gain access to a range of tools and offerings that directly counter the forces of burnout:

Live group consultation calls that create a structured space for peer-to-peer learning and processing

Expert-led training sessions that center both clinical insight and therapist well-being

24/7 community access, offering real-time connection in moments of stress or celebration



Funds raised during the Reach 100 Drive will go toward BRAVE’s Sponsorship Fund, which provides free or significantly reduced-cost memberships to trauma therapists who face financial barriers to accessing support.

"The Reach 100 Drive isn’t just about funding — it’s about shifting the culture of trauma therapy," Hughes added. "We believe in a future where therapists aren’t expected to carry it all alone. This initiative helps make that future possible."

Why Therapist Support is Community Mental Health Support

Trauma therapists often hold space for others' most painful experiences. Yet they are rarely given that same space in return. Without intentional support systems, many therapists find themselves navigating vicarious trauma in isolation, risking both their health and their ability to continue serving clients.

A 2024 study conducted by the Veteran’s Affairs Heath Care System found not only high rates of trauma therapist burnout, but that clinical care was negatively impacted. Patients receiving care from a burned-out trauma therapist had worse outcomes. Lack of community support and affordable resources are key reasons for trauma therapist burnout and for those in underserved communities or private practice, the challenges are even greater.

By investing in BRAVE and its Sponsorship Fund, the Reach 100 Drive seeks to close that gap — ensuring that no therapist is forced to walk away from work they’re passionate about simply because support was out of reach.

The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective invites trauma therapists, allies, and anyone who cares about mental health to get involved in the Reach 100 Drive. Supporters can join BRAVE as members, donate to the Sponsorship Fund, or share the initiative within their professional networks.

To participate or learn more, visit: www.braveproviders.com/reach100

Additional information and campaign updates are also available at:

www.braveproviders.com

www.instagram.com/braveproviders

youtube.com/@braveproviders

About The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective

The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective is an online membership community dedicated to helping trauma therapists build sustainable, authentic careers without sacrificing their well- being. Through live consultation calls, expert training, and 24/7 peer support, BRAVE provides trauma therapists with the resources they need to stay grounded, connected, and professionally nourished. BRAVE exists to ensure that no trauma therapist does this work alone.

Through the Reach 100 Drive, BRAVE aims to welcome 100 new members and fund 50 sponsored memberships for therapists who need support.

