Benevis Thanks Its Team of 250 Plus Dental Hygienists for Their Essential Role in Helping Underserved Patients Across the Nation Protect Their Oral Health

Helping patients maintain good oral hygiene and prevent dental disease begins with meaningful dental hygienist care encounters.

Atlanta, GA, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis and its 100-plus locally branded dental practices have come together in recognition of Dental Hygienist Week from April 7 through 12, 2025. As a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, Benevis’ team of dental professionals includes more than 250 dedicated dental hygienists who prioritize high-quality oral healthcare and hygiene education for its diverse patient population. Benevis’ dental homes across 13 states and the District of Columbia will host a number of unique celebrations throughout the week in support of the national healthcare observance.

Dental hygienists are foundational in Benevis’ mission to improve lives by providing high-quality dental care in a fun, compassionate environment. Through preventative treatments, early detection of dental conditions, and community education, hygienists are contributing to healthier smiles and stronger communities, often in underserved areas where it is needed most.

“This week and every week, we celebrate dental hygienists and their important role helping Benevis build trusted patient relationships that positively impact clinical outcomes,” said Dr. Dale Mayfield, DMD, Chief Dental Officer, Benevis. “Our dental hygienists practice at the top of their license as our valuable training enables them to deliver high-quality care to a full schedule of patients in an efficient and effective manner. With this approach, Benevis is empowering a new generation of dental hygienists to not only support the dentists they work alongside but to see their own patients in certain states or potentially open their own practice, further extending the reach and impact of our oral care delivery model.”

Benevis continues to expand access to affordable, high-quality oral care for disadvantaged communities through the shifting healthcare coverage landscape, with dental hygienists helping to lead the charge. The organization’s care teams have helped approximately five million children and adults, including 82% enrolled in Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program plans. Delivering treatment through 1.4 million visits annually, Benevis continues to build on its unwavering commitment to patient care and creating access to comprehensive oral healthcare for all.

Dental hygienists interested in joining the Benevis team should visit https://careers.benevis.com/careers to learn more about the company’s mission, culture, and open opportunities.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve.

Benevis’ dental practices include Allington Dental & Braces, Cortland Dental & Braces, Creston Dental & Braces, Dorsett Dentistry & Braces, Elstar Dental & Braces, Franklin Dental & Braces, Goodland Dentistry & Braces, Jubilee Dental & Braces, Pine Dentistry & Braces, Pinova Dental & Braces, Pippin Dental & Braces, Porter Dental & Braces, Ruby Dental & Braces, Spencer Dental & Braces, Sunnybrook Dentistry & Braces, Sutton Dental & Braces, Taylor Dental & Braces, Topaz Dentistry & Braces, Youth Dentistry Georgia, and Kansas Youth Dental. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

Kay Blazar Benevis 401-490-9700 benevis@svmpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.