Questex Recognized for High-Caliber Content

American Salon, Bar & Restaurant News, Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Network and Fierce Pharma Named Finalists in 13 Categories in the Jesse H. Neal and the ASBPE Azbee Awards of Excellence

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex , the leading information and event services company focused on the experience economy, announces it has been shortlisted for an impressive eight Jesse H. Neal Awards and five American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) Azbee Awards of Excellence in the Northeast Region.

“This recognition is a testament to our team’s relentless dedication to delivering top-tier content that informs, inspires, and drives success in our industries,” said Paul Miller, CEO of Questex. “Our content team’s deep expertise and commitment to excellence continue to set us apart, and I couldn’t be prouder of their achievements.”

With its focus on creating high-impact content and events that fuel business growth, Questex continues to raise the bar in B2B.

Jesse H. Neal Awards Finalists

Best DEI Coverage American Salon , Texture Education Legislation Coverage Bar & Restaurant News , Raising the Bar: DEI, Pride, and Inclusion Transforming the Hospitality Scene





Best Series

American Salon , Texture: Education Legislation Series, American Salon Fierce Network , The nuclear option: The cloud’s big hunt for power





Best Single Article

Fierce Healthcare , I'm another statistic. I feel let down': How HIV prevention stays out of reach for many



Best Government, Legislative and Regulatory Coverage Fierce Network , How a New Administration Could Reshape U.S. Telecom: Broadband, 6G, and AI Policies in Focus



Best Range Of Work By A Single Author Fierce Network , Linda Hardesty: Broadband Investigations, Viral Stories, and Multimedia Storytelling



Best Editorial Driven Initiative Fierce Pharma , Fierce 50 of 2024



ASBPE Azbee Awards of Excellence Northeast Regional Finalists

All Content - Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: American Salon , Redefining Beauty Standards: How Textured Hair Training Advances Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Salons



All Content - Impact/Investigative Fierce Healthcare , I'm another statistic. I feel let down': How HIV prevention stays out of reach for many



All Content - Sustainability Article Fierce Healthcare , Breathing better: Hospitals begin to phase out major pollutants in patient care



All Content - Group Recognition Program Fierce Pharma , Fierce 50 of 2024



Online - Web Feature Article Fierce Pharma , 3 Big Pharma companies, 33 phase 3 trials: The race for supremacy in an ADC field



About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

