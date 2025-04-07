AREA Showcases Albuquerque’s Business Advantages at Space Symposium in Colorado Springs

Albuquerque, NM, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To enhance greater Albuquerque’s standing as a premier hub for the Aerospace industry, the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) is participating in the 40th annual Space Symposium April 7-11 in Colorado Springs, Colorado in conjunction with the New Mexico Economic Development Department, the New Mexico Partnership, and key industry and commercial real estate leaders like NewSpace Nexus, Sandia National Laboratories, and Spaceport America.

The 40th Space Symposium brings together spacefaring nations, space agencies; commercial space businesses and associated subcontractors, allowing the Albuquerque region to position itself as a location of choice for new investment to a variety of relevant stakeholders within this important industry sector.

“New Mexico’s aerospace ecosystem continues to thrive and attract significant attention,” said Melinda Allen, President/CEO of New Mexico Partnership. “As we move into 2025, we are eager to strengthen our partnerships across the state and highlight the unique opportunities New Mexico offers for innovation and growth in the aerospace industry. This event presents a valuable opportunity to further our efforts in positioning the state as a key player on the global stage.”

With more than 20,000 professionals employed in aerospace job clusters and key facilities like Kirtland Air Force Research Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, and nearby Los Alamos National Laboratory, the greater Albuquerque region leads New Mexico in aerospace employment. It also ranks as the second most concentrated metro in the Southwest for aerospace industry jobs.

“Aerospace and aviation technologies are key drivers of both our regional and global economy,” said Danielle Casey, President & CEO of the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance. “In collaboration with the State of New Mexico and regional industry partners, we are actively promoting our region’s strengths and tailoring them to meet the specific needs of the space industry. This remains a top priority for us, positioning Albuquerque as a premier destination for investment in aerospace and aviation operations.”

“Once a classified cradle of defense R&D, Space Valley is now a dynamic, collaborative ecosystem accelerating breakthroughs in space technology and commercialization. Those who have discovered this best kept secret are already reaping the rewards of an ecosystem that was born to nurture and scale space companies,” said Randy Trask, Executive Director of Q Station.

To learn more about the Aerospace industry in greater Albuquerque and the State of New Mexico, visit abq.org/aerospace.

Danielle Casey Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance 505-705-3785 dcasey@abq.org

