NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), two of the world’s leading shipbuilders across multiple classes of ships, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) today to explore opportunities to collaborate on accelerating ship production in support of defense and commercial shipbuilding projects. The signing ceremony took place in HII’s booth at Sea Air Space, the largest global maritime expo in North America, and was attended by HII Executive Vice President and President of Ingalls Shipbuilding Brian Blanchette and Won-ho Joo, chief executive of the naval & special ship business unit at HHI.

“Today’s agreement reflects our commitment to explore all opportunities to expand U.S. shipbuilding capacity in support of national security,” Blanchette said. “By working with our shipbuilding allies and sharing best practices, we believe this MOU offers real potential to help accelerate delivery of quality ships.”

This strategic partnership aims to leverage the combined expertise and resources of both companies to advance technological innovation, maximize production efficiency, and strengthen the global defense industry.

“This partnership marks a new milestone for both of our companies and provides us with the unique opportunity to expand our expertise in shipbuilding,” Won-ho Joo said. “We look forward to working with HII to explore new possibilities and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

The efforts applied under the MOU aim to increase the collective maritime industrial base strength of both the U.S. and South Korea.

A photo accompanying this release will be available following the signing event at: http://hii.com/news/hii-and-hd-hyundai-heavy-industries-sign-memorandum-of-understanding/.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: hii.com

HII on Facebook: facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: x.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: instagram.com/WeAreHII

About HHI:

HHI is the world's number one shipbuilder, leads the global shipbuilding industry with roughly 10% share of the market. It had delivered more than 2,300 ships to 335 shipowners in 51 countries until 2023.

As a licensed national defense industrial shipbuilder and engineering consultant for the Republic of Korean Navy, has the technology to design and build modern and reliable surface and underwater combatants and auxiliary support vessels of various proven and advanced hull forms.

With 50 years of naval shipbuilding experience and accumulated warship technology, HHI operates as one of the most reputable naval shipbuilders in the world. For more information, visit:

HHI on the web: english.hhi.co.kr

