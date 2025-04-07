Rail Vision Announces Participation in the LD Micro Invitational XV

Ra’anana, Israel, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN) (“Rail Vision” or the “Company”), an early commercialization stage technology company seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market, announced today that it will be participating at the 15th Annual LD Micro Invitational investor conference taking place in New York from April 9-10, 2025. The event is expected to feature leading small-cap companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private one-on-one meetings.

Mr. Shahar Hania, CEO of Rail Vision, will be presenting to investors on Thursday, April 10 at 10:00AM ET.

Interested parties are invited to register to watch the presentation virtually through

https://ldinv15.sequireevents.com/ .

In addition, Mr. Hania will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout that day at the conference. To schedule a meeting with Mr. Hania, please contact LD Micro ( www.ldmicro.com )

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com .

About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision is a development stage technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The company has developed cutting edge, artificial intelligence based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality. For more information, please visit https://www.railvision.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Rail Vision is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts

Shahar Hania

Chief Executive Officer

Rail Vision Ltd.

15 Ha'Tidhar St

Ra'anana, 4366517 Israel

Telephone: +972- 9-957-7706

Investor Relations:

Michal Efraty

investors@railvision.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.