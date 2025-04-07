Sharecare Names Industry Veteran Elizabeth Delahoussaye as Chief Privacy Officer of Health Data Solutions

ATLANTA , April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the health tech company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced that seasoned healthcare compliance and privacy authority Elizabeth Delahoussaye has joined the company as chief privacy officer of Health Data Solutions. Through its Health Data Solutions business channel, Sharecare has a deep history and proven track record in release of information (ROI), offering providers trusted solutions that support revenue generation while reducing the administrative burden on practice staff and increasing patient satisfaction.

“At Sharecare, we equip our provider clients with expert advice and support so they can focus on what really matters: caring for their patients – and security, privacy, and compliance are core to the value we deliver for them,” said Darragh Wright, senior vice president and general manager of Health Data Solutions at Sharecare. “Elizabeth’s credentials and reputation are second to none, and we are excited to tap into her expertise to help our clients navigate all of the challenges they face in this ever-changing regulatory landscape while continuing to organically and thoughtfully grow our business.”

With more than 20 years immersed in health information management, Delahoussaye joins Sharecare from CIOX Health, a Datavant company, where she served as the company’s chief privacy officer since 2016, and was responsible for all aspects of the company’s privacy functions, planning and directing compliance functions, and ensuring the organization was compliant with all federal and state regulations. For more than a decade prior, Delahoussaye served as regional vice president over ROI at IOD Incorporated, which ultimately merged with HealthPort, Care Communications, and ECS to form CIOX Health in 2016.

“My enthusiasm about joining Sharecare’s Health Data Solutions team is rooted in my deep respect not only for the great and growing business they have built, but also and perhaps more importantly for staying true to the vision and values that channel originally established over thirty years ago,” said Delahoussaye. “In all matters of healthcare, trust is paramount – and when it comes to health information management, Sharecare’s team is the gold standard. As our current and future clients work to bolster their systems through digital transformation, I look forward to using my experience to help them realize efficiencies while maintaining seamless operational workflows with privacy at the forefront.”

A well-respected thought leader in all aspects of health information management, Becker’s Hospital Review named Delahoussaye to its 2023 list of Women in Health IT to Know as well as its 2022 list of Women Power Players in Health IT. She currently serves as president of the Tennessee Health Information Management Association (THIMA), a role she also held from 2008 to 2011. On the national level, Delahoussaye has been an active member of the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) in various capacities over the years, including serving on the organization’s Board of Directors and Privacy and Security Council, in addition to being Speaker of the AHIMA House of Delegates and co-chair of the ROI Toolkit.

The innovative stand-alone and bundled solutions offered through Sharecare’s Health Data Solutions channel are designed to drive value for the entire healthcare ecosystem and solve multiple provider challenges across release of information (ROI); audit fulfillment; medical record support services; FMLA and disability form completion; value-based care enablement/MIPS quality reporting; revenue cycle support; clinical and non-clinical home care; and healthcare professional (HCP) staffing. For more information please contact us.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to help improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs. Through its data-driven AI insights, evidence-based resources, and comprehensive platform – including benefits navigation, care management, home care resources, health information management, and more – Sharecare helps people easily and efficiently manage their healthcare and improve their well-being. Across its three business channels, Sharecare enables health plan sponsors, health systems and physician practices, and leading pharmaceutical brands to drive personalized and value-based care at scale. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

