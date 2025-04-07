Veritext Legal Solutions Pioneers Sustainability in the Legal Services Industry

Company continues its commitment to environmental and social impact initiatives

LIVINGSTON, N.J., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces ongoing sustainability efforts through the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report and an enhanced online Sustainability Center setting new standards across the legal services industry.

Led by a dedicated team, Veritext incorporates sustainability into its universal business strategy. By publicly sharing progress and aspirations, the company demonstrates its commitment to social responsibility, ethical conduct and sustainable operations.

Veritext’s comprehensive sustainability program is structured around four strategic pillars that merge corporate innovation, environmental responsibility and ethical business practices:

Innovate and Deliver Outstanding Services: Further support the litigation and deposition professions by elevating industry-leading tools and client services

Further support the litigation and deposition professions by elevating industry-leading tools and client services Attract and Develop Talent: Cultivate best-in-class talent by promoting an inclusive and healthy work environment

Cultivate best-in-class talent by promoting an inclusive and healthy work environment Build Climate Resilience: Reduce environmental impacts, mitigate climate change and conserve natural resources

Reduce environmental impacts, mitigate climate change and conserve natural resources Operate Responsibly and Ethically: Continue to embed robust governance and accountability, focusing on ethics, data privacy and security

“Since our establishment in 1997, sustainability has been a guiding principle at Veritext. It informs every aspect of our business operations,” says Rich Antoneck, CEO of Veritext. “This initiative is a strategic investment in our future, paving the way for impactful and lasting societal change while continuing to deliver outstanding services to our clients.”

To learn more about the company’s sustainability initiatives and view the full 2024 Veritext Sustainability Report, visit https://www.veritext.com/example-sustainability/.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details—so legal teams can focus on the case.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.