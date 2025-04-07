Check Point Recognized for #1 AI-Powered Cyber Security Platform by Miercom

Independent testing by Miercom places Check Point Infinity Platform ahead of top security vendors in threat prevention, Zero Trust architecture, and AI-powered cyber defense

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced that its Infinity Platform has been named the top-ranked AI-powered cyber security platform in the 2025 Miercom Assessment. The report validates Check Point’s leadership across critical security categories, with the Infinity Platform outperforming all competitors in security efficacy, Zero Trust implementation, and ease of use — setting a new industry benchmark for AI-powered cyber defense across hybrid networks, endpoints, and the cloud.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Miercom as the #1 AI-powered cyber security platform,” said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software. “As Enterprises deal with complexity, having a tightly integrated, AI-powered platform with unified management serves as the easy button. We believe the hybrid mesh architecture with the Infinity platform, will help organizations globally stay ahead of the most sophisticated threats.”

As cyber threats evolve in speed and sophistication, organizations must defend an ever-expanding attack surface — spanning cloud, endpoints, data centers, and everywhere in between. The 2025 Check Point Security Report revealed a 45% surge in cyber-attacks, underscoring the urgency of modernizing cyber defenses. Today, effective security requires more than point solutions — it demands a unified, AI-driven platform built for hybrid mesh environments, capable of delivering real-time protection, Zero Trust enforcement, and seamless visibility across distributed networks.

Miercom’s comprehensive assessment evaluated leading cyber security platforms across ten critical domains — including AI-powered threat analysis, Zero Trust enforcement, SASE capabilities, email security, and mobile threat defense.

“The Check Point Infinity platform demonstrated superior security efficacy, consistently outperforming its peers in the test category of comprehensive threat prevention and response, as well as excelling in the AI-powered testing scenarios,” said Rob Smithers, CEO at Miercom. Its AI-driven architecture, hybrid mesh deployment model, and unified security operations prove that Check Point is setting the pace for next-generation cyber security.”

Key Findings from the Miercom 2025 Assessment:

Security Efficacy: Check Point Infinity demonstrated superior security efficacy, outperforming competitors in comprehensive threat prevention and response, excelling in the AI-driven testing scenarios.

Check Point Infinity demonstrated superior security efficacy, outperforming competitors in comprehensive threat prevention and response, excelling in the AI-driven testing scenarios. Admin and User Experience: The platform’s straightforward user interface provides effortless management and precise decision-making for administrators, enhancing the overall ease of use.

The platform’s straightforward user interface provides effortless management and precise decision-making for administrators, enhancing the overall ease of use. Zero Trust Implementation: Check Point surpassed competitors in executing common Zero Trust implementation tasks, making it well suited for securing modern IT environments against persistent and evolving threats.



This recognition follows Check Point's success in Miercom’s 2025 Enterprise and Hybrid Mesh Firewall Security Report which found that Check Point offers the best protection against the latest generation of cyberattacks, with a block rate of 99.9% on new malware.

Learn more or read the full report here.

Follow Check Point via:

X (Formerly known as Twitter): https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies



About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Liz Wu

Check Point Software Technologies

press@us.checkpoint.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Kip E. Meintzer

Check Point Software Technologies

ir@us.checkpoint.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.