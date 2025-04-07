Altus Group Releases its 2024 Sustainability Report

Showcasing advancements across governance, people, and climate priorities

TORONTO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate (“CRE”), today released its annual Sustainability Report, which highlights the Company’s sustainability initiatives and progress in 2024.

"As we celebrate our 20th anniversary this year, sustainability continues to guide who we are and how we operate," said Camilla Bartosiewicz, Chief Communications Officer at Altus Group. “This report brings our values to life – highlighting the tangible progress we made in 2024 in reducing emissions, investing in our people, and upholding strong corporate governance. These efforts are not only core to our identity as a responsible corporate citizen and employer of choice, but are critical to managing enterprise risk and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Key 2024 highlights:

Climate action: reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 5% in 2024, benefitting from strategic right-sizing of office space, which resulted in a 12% reduction in office footprint.





reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 5% in 2024, benefitting from strategic right-sizing of office space, which resulted in a 12% reduction in office footprint. Talent management: expanded people programs to foster career advancement and employee success, earning external recognition for an inclusive, high-trust and high-performance culture.





expanded people programs to foster career advancement and employee success, earning external recognition for an inclusive, high-trust and high-performance culture. Cybersecurity and data responsibility: continued enhancement of cybersecurity and data standards to uphold data responsibility and maintain stakeholder trust.





continued enhancement of cybersecurity and data standards to uphold data responsibility and maintain stakeholder trust. Governance: welcomed new board members, adding diverse perspectives and skills that enhance board effectiveness.



To download Altus Group’s 2024 Sustainability Report please visit https://www.altusgroup.com/about-us/sustainability/. More information on Altus Group’s corporate governance program is also detailed in the Company’s 2024 Management Information Circular dated March 26, 2025 which has been filed to SEDAR+ and is posted on Altus Group’s website under the Investors section.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 1,900 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Elizabeth Lambe

Director, Global Communications, Altus Group

1 (416) 641-9787

elizabeth.lambe@altusgroup.com

