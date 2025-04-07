Varonis Appoints New Country Manager in Japan

The data security leader welcomes 25-year technology professional Toshi Namiki to drive business growth and support Varonis’ mission to secure sensitive data

MIAMI and TOKYO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, today announced Toshi Namiki’s appointment as Country Manager for Japan.

With more than 25 years of experience in software and cybersecurity, Toshi has led international high-value sales for Deep Instinct, Forescout Technologies, and global leaders Palo Alto Networks and VeriSign. He brought cutting-edge technology to Japan by working with regional partners, helping companies adopt state-of-the-art solutions, and driving innovation throughout the Japanese tech landscape.

“I’m thrilled to join Varonis to help our customers stop breaches and protect what matters most — their data,” Toshi said. “Japan’s top industries, including manufacturing, technology, and automotive, possess vast amounts of data and must secure this information in the AI era. Varonis helps organizations ensure security before, during, and after AI deployment.”

“With data generated at an unprecedented scale across many environments, complying with governance standards and protecting data is crucial,” said Scott Leach, Varonis Vice President of APAC. “Toshi's proven ability to implement advanced solutions will be instrumental as we increase our local presence.”

Varonis continues to expand its operations in the APAC region to help customers comply with local regulatory frameworks, including the Act on the Protection of Personal Information. This law requires companies to take security steps to protect personal data from unauthorized access, loss, or damage.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.