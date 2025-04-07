Families Forward Welcomes Kiana Hines as Bidwell Pantry Manager

Missy Reams is promoted to the role of Volunteer & Community Outreach Director

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families Forward is pleased to announce the appointment of Kiana Hines to the position of Bidwell Pantry Manager. Hines brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit management and community outreach, making her an invaluable addition to the Families Forward team.With a strong background in human services, Hines has dedicated her career to serving communities in need. She previously worked for Families Forward and has a deep connection to the mission."We are thrilled to welcome Kiana back to our team," said Suzanne Zutter, Executive Director, Families Forward. "Her passion for community service, coupled with her extensive experience in operational excellence, will be instrumental in enhancing our efforts to combat food insecurity."Open five days a week, Hines will oversee the daily operations of the highest-serving food pantry in Iowa. She will work alongside a dedicated group of staff and volunteers. In 2024, the Bidwell Pantry, part of the DMARC food pantry network, served more than 81,000 individuals."I am honored to return to Families Forward in this new role as Bidwell Pantry, contributing to a mission that is very close to my heart," said Hines. "I look forward to collaborating with staff, volunteers, and local partners to expand our impact."With Kiana stepping into the role of Bidwell Pantry Manager, Families Forward announces the promotion of Missy Reams to Volunteer and Community Outreach Director. Reams previously served as the Volunteer and Community Outreach Manager and has a 10-year history with the organization.Reams will be responsible for overseeing the thousands of volunteers who support the wrap-around services of Families Forward. Last year, volunteers contributed more than 27,000 hours. She will also work closely with community partners whose in-kind donations fuel Families Forward operations.For more information about Families Forward, the Bidwell Pantry, or to see a list of current volunteer opportunities, visit www.familiesforward.org

