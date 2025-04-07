Noom appoints Dr. Jeffrey Egler as Chief Medical Officer to Lead Innovation in Healthy Aging and Longevity





Dr. Egler brings extensive experience in functional medicine leadership to Noom as it expands its services to meet consumer health demands across a wider range of medical issues

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better longer, announced today that Dr. Jeffrey Egler will be joining as the new Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Egler’s functional and longevity medicine background positions him to help build upon the success of Noom’s GLP-1(RX) product line, which reached an impressive $100 million run-rate within months of launch. As Noom diversifies its growth engine and continues to evolve its offerings, Dr. Egler will help shape the next phase of innovation while leveraging his family medicine background to support Noom’s current suite of services.

“We at Noom took to heart former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s challenge to the tech sector,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Noom. “'to intentionally design technology to foster human flourishing and longevity.' That’s what we do every day. Dr. Egler and I share a vision for Noom: adding hundreds of millions of years of healthspan–quality years full of possibility–for people all around the globe. To get there, we need astute clinical leadership from someone passionate for longevity medicine, for functional health, and for psychology–who understands in their bones the importance of healthy habits to human flourishing. Dr. Egler is that innovative leader.”

“Noom makes it easy, fun, and rewarding to make health a habit,” continued Cook. “People trust Noom to hold them accountable and to motivate and inspire them each day. I know Dr. Egler understands the importance of that trust. With his leadership, we will motivate our members to be their best self today and every day, which when applied consistently over the course of a lifetime, adds up to extra years of life full of energy and vitality.”

Dr. Egler, is a double board-certified physician in Family Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine, with expertise in holistic, longevity-focused care. He has additionally completed certification training in Functional Medicine and a master’s degree in Spiritual Psychology. Most recently, he served as the Medical Director at Next Health, a company leading in the emerging longevity space, where he helped drive innovative approaches to preventative medicine, bio-optimization, and personal wellness. Dr. Egler has held leadership positions at Adventist Health and Parsley Health, where he was integral in building clinical protocols and expanding multidisciplinary teams centered on whole-person, longevity-driven care.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Egler completed an academic medicine fellowship in Faculty Development at UCLA, practiced the full spectrum of family medicine, including adult and pediatric care, surgery, emergency and hospital medicine, and obstetrics and gynecology continuing on to serve as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Family Medicine at the University of Southern California.

“As both a physician and a health technology leader, I have witnessed Noom deftly fill critical gaps in consumer healthcare where our existing systems fail patients and those who wish to improve the length and quality of their lives,” said Dr. Jeffrey Egler, Chief Medical Officer of Noom. “I have been impressed by both the speed and the precision with which Noom operates to meet consumer demand for better choices and services, and I’m eager to help lead the company’s efforts in transforming healthcare by advancing its success in longevity medicine. I have been particularly drawn to Noom’s innovative spirit and am very excited about our expanding product pipeline. There is so much potential to do more for people as they age, in addition to weight management, and I look forward to being a part of this exciting journey. Our ambition is to make Noom the front door for all to health optimization, healthy aging and longevity.”

Dr. Egler holds a master’s degree in Spiritual Psychology and has completed certification training with both the Institute of Functional Medicine and the America College of Lifestyle Medicine, emphasizing his approach to treating the whole person through mind-body practices and evidence-based medical care.

Noom is poised to redefine the landscape of healthy aging, offering individuals comprehensive solutions that support overall well-being throughout their lifespan. The company’s growing product portfolio, along with Dr. Egler’s leadership, places Noom at the forefront of the longevity and healthy aging movement.

