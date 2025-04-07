Alert to Long-Term Shareholders of Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN); General Motors Company (NYSE: GM); Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART); and ModivCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV): Act Now as Grabar Law Office Is…

PHILADELPHIA, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

A securities fraud class action complaint against Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) has survived defendants, attempts to dismiss the complaint. Grabar Law Office is now investigating claims on behalf of long-term Driven Brands shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of the company have breached their fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you have held Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) shares continuously since prior to October 27, 2021, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/driven-brands-shareholder-investigation/ or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Driven Brands, through certain of its officers and directors, made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions pertaining to: (i) Driven Brands’ ability to efficiently and effectively integrate a high volume of acquired businesses, including statements related to the status of integrating its U.S. auto glass businesses; and (ii) the performance and competitive position of Driven Brands’ car wash business segment.

On February 20, 2025, a Federal Court determined that the allegations in the plaintiff’s underlying securities fraud class action complaint were adequately pleaded to survive defendants attempts to dismiss the complaint.

WHAT TO DO NOW: If you are a current Driven Brands shareholder who has held Driven Brands shares since prior to October 27, 2021, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/driven-brands-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085. $DRVN #DrivenBrands

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) as an underlying securities fraud class action has survived a motion to dismiss the complaint. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a current GM shareholder who purchased GM shares on prior to February 2, 2022, and still hold shares today, you may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/gm-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call us at 267-507-6085.



WHY?: Cruise is GM’s majority-owned global segment responsible for the development and commercialization of AV technology. Cruise has secured various testing and driving permits for its AVs on the ostensible premise that those AVs were sufficiently safe for such purposes.



An underlying securities fraud class action complaint has now survived a motion to dismiss. That complaint alleges that GM, through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GM downplayed concerns with its vehicles' airbags and the need to record additional warranty accruals for related product recalls; (ii) GM overstated the extent and efficacy of its efforts to analyze defects in its vehicles' airbag inflators; (iii) Cruise's AVs and/or AV technology were less safe and well-developed than Defendants had led investors, regulators, and the general public to believe; (iv) accordingly, regulatory approval of Cruise's AV products was unsustainable and the prospects for widespread regulatory approval and adoption of Cruise's AV products were overstated; (v) all the foregoing subjected GM to an increased risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, significant legal liabilities, product recalls, and reputational harm; and (vi) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



On March 28, 2025, the Court issued an Order denying in part Defendants' Motion to Dismiss the class action complaint.

What You Can Do Now: If you purchased GM shares (NYSE: GM) prior to February 2, 2022, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/gm-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $GM #GeneralMotors

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether the Board of Directors of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

Current Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART) shareholders who have held the stock since on or before March 11, 2019, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them. Learn more or join at: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/intrga-lifesciences-shareholder-investigation/. Contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Integra, via certain of his officers and directors, repeatedly touted that it was on track to grow SurgiMend’s market by obtaining FDA approval for use in post-mastectomy reconstruction, yet on May 23, 2023, the Company was forced to announce a “recall” of all products manufactured at its Boston Facility between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023. Integra LifeSciences explained that it had determined that the Boston Facility deviated from good manufacturing practices in testing for bacterial endotoxin and allowed the release of products with unsafe levels of endotoxins. As a result of the recall and manufacturing shutdown, the Company revised its guidance for the second quarter of 2023, lowering its revenue expectations by and disclosed that it expected to take a $22 million impairment due to the inventory write-off.

WHAT TO DO NOW: Current Integra LifeSciences shareholders who have held Integra LifeSciences shares since on or before March 11, 2019, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/intrga-lifesciences-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. $IART #IntegraLifeSciences

ModivCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV):

Philadelphia, PA - Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of ModivCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of ModivCare have breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Current ModivCare shareholders who have held ModivCare shares since prior to November 3, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award - all at no cost to them whatsoever. To learn more visit: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/modivcare-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Why: A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that ModivCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV), through certain of its officers, misled the market to believe certain contracts used in its non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) segment mitigated risks to its free cash flow. In reality, the Company’s free cash flow had deteriorated. When the truth began to reach the market, ModivCare’s stock price suffered significant declines, harming investors.

Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that certain contracts used in ModivCare’s NEMT segment caused the Company’s free cash flow to deteriorate and that, as a result, (1) contract renegotiations and pricing accommodations negatively impacted the Company’s adjusted EBITDA; (2) the Company had insufficient liquidity; and (3) Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What To Do Now: Current ModivCare (NASDAQ: MODV) shareholders who have held ModivCare shares since prior to November 3, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award - all at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/modivcare-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. #ModivCare $MODV

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.