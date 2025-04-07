Moonacy Protocol Announces Closed Airdrop

London, UK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonacy Protocol , a well-known cross-chain exchange, has announced the imminent launch of an airdrop of its own token, which will be an important element of the project's future B2B payment system.

According to the information released by the team, the development of its payment system is already nearing completion. The Moonacy token will serve as an internal settlement instrument, participate in the prioritization of transactions, and be used to pay commission fees in the ecosystem.

The internal token will become an important element of the entire ecosystem and will be used:

• to pay commission fees in the B2B payment system;

• as a priority resource for routing transactions;

• as a means of settlement between corporate clients.

It is important to note that the token will be more than just a “gas” of the platform. It will be the basis for automating payment flows within Moonacy and external corporate systems through API integrations.

Moonacy Protocol announced that all Moonacy Prime Package holders will have access to the initial airdrop of the Moonacy token and will get a head start before the listing. Market analysts are already calling Moonacy's airdrop “one of the most anticipated events of the spring” in the DeFi infrastructure niche.

An important confirmation of serious intentions was the official launch of Moonacy Protocol in the USA. This gives the project the opportunity to operate in a new jurisdiction, participate in B2B partnerships with US and international players, and bring the token to regulated markets in the future.

The exact start date of the airdrop will be announced soon on the platform's official channels.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





Charles Info at moonacy.io

