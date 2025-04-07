Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,947 in the last 365 days.

DHI GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) (“DHI”) on behalf of the company’s long-term investors.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/dhi-group/

Since January 2023, shares of DHI’s common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $6.00 per share to a current trading price of below $2.00 per share, a decline of over 66% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether DHI and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to investors in connection with recent corporate actions.

DHI shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750, or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/dhi-group/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
(skaskela@kaskelalaw.com)
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
(abell@kaskelalaw.com)
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 – 0750
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.  


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DHI GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more