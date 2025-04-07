SEMLER STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Semler Scientific, Inc. (“Semler”) (NASDAQ: SMLR) on behalf of the company’s long-term investors.

Since December 2024, shares of the company’s stock have declined from a trading price of over $74.00 per share to a current trading price of under $35.00 per share, a decline of over 52% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Semler and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company’s investors in connection with recent corporate actions.

Semler shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis.

