3D Systems Transforming Manufacturing with Application-specific Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2025

Reduce cost of high mix, low volume manufacturing by multiple orders of magnitude with high-throughput, precision Figure ® 4 135 solution

4 135 solution Achieve up to 60% improved process efficiency for applications such as jigs and fixtures, tooling, & patterns using a new module for large-format EXT Titan Pellet Extrusion printers

Deliver easier to cast, complex master patterns more efficiently employing QuickCast® Diamond™ & PSLA 270



ROCK HILL, S.C., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) is unveiling several new solutions designed to change the way industries innovate. At RAPID+TCT 2025, the Company will showcase its Figure 4® 135 3D printer and Figure 4 Tough 75C FR Black material that form the foundation of its cost-effective additive manufacturing solution for precision, high mix, low volume applications such as motorsports components, furniture hardware, and electrical connectors. Additionally, 3D Systems will debut its first-to-market new module for its EXT Titan Pellet printers which delivers greatly improved process efficiency for a breadth of applications that require machining during post-processing. Furthermore, bolstering its pioneering work in investment casting, 3D Systems is announcing availability of the QuickCast® Diamond build style, available in 3D Systems’ 3D Sprint® software, to be used with its PSLA 270 projector-based technology, accelerating time to part-in-hand. The Company’s continued investment in R&D enables this diverse suite of new technologies and reinforces its dedication to empowering its customers to achieve transformative results.

High Throughput, Precision Manufacturing Solution for Plastics Parts

The increasing need for specialized industrial components and the adoption of flexible manufacturing technologies are driving the growth of high mix, low volume (HMLV) production. Traditional manufacturing methods, while effective for high volume production, face significant challenges when applied to HMLV manufacturing such as high costs and long lead times.

To address HMLV manufacturing needs, 3D Systems is introducing the Figure 4 135. Blending advanced material development with the power of its projector-based technology, this 3D printer provides the necessary agility and flexibility to efficiently meet the diverse and fluctuating demands of such manufacturing environments. By applying this solution, manufacturers can eliminate tooling and inventory management and reduce costs by multiple orders of magnitude. With extremely high out-of-the-box precision and very high stability, the Figure 4 135 solution is ideal for manufacturing industries where a process capability index (CpK) of at least 1.33 or above (depending on part geometry and feature size) is required for critical processes. The Figure 4 135 significantly exceeds these standards making it highly reliable for precision applications where a manufacturer is replacing or supplementing injection mold tooling including furniture components such as custom assemblies that require special design considerations for low volume furniture production, medical components requiring biocompatible material and precision, and low volume consumer electronics requiring accuracy and repeatability.

Electrical connectors are another great example of traditionally manufactured plastic parts using injection molding which requires tooling and long lead times. Conversely, additive manufacturing enables direct 3D-printed production-grade precision connectors with high fidelity, high thermal stress resistance, and cost-efficiency at high volumes. When applying the Figure 4 135 solution to this application, manufacturers can potentially save millions of dollars when designing and manufacturing hundreds to thousands of connector SKUs per year.

As part of this particular solution, 3D Systems is introducing Figure 4 Tough 75C FR Black. This tough, flame-retardant material is recognized by UL with a UL94 V0 rating at thin wall thickness (i.e., 0.4mm) and a Relative Thermal Index (RTI) for long-term electrical of 150°C and mechanical use of 130°C. This makes it ideally suited for applications such as appliances, consumer electronics and automotive that require accuracy, heat resistance, durability, flexibility, and electrical safety.

The Figure 4 135 solution — both the printer and material — is available for immediate ordering.

Novel Solution Drives Significant Improvements in Process Efficiency

3D Systems’ EXT Titan Pellet systems are proven for production applications including patterns, molds, tooling, jigs, fixtures, end-use parts, and full-scale prototypes for industries such as foundry, automotive, aerospace and defense, and consumer products. Today, the Company announces a new module that is patent-pending scanning technology available for 3D Systems’ EXT 1070 Titan Pellet and EXT 1270 Titan Pellet printers which delivers greatly improved process efficiency for users.

Part Solidity Optimization: This new module optimizes the extrusion flow rate in real time, reducing the opportunity for voids to form. The improved solidity reduces post-processing time in machined printed parts by up to 50%.

Print Bed Mapping: Print bed leveling can be a critical step to avoid print failure when printing large format parts. This module scans the print bed in under 60 seconds and provides a numeric height map from which operators can determine if leveling is necessary and make precise adjustments where needed. This can reduce time spent on a single leveling operation by up to 60% as compared to the previous method of mapping and leveling. For manufacturers who run their printers in production environments, this capability can greatly reduce the amount of manual intervention required, thus mitigating potential risk of error.

This new module will be standard on new EXT Titan Pellet systems equipped with the optional milling spindle toolhead and the hardware can be field installed on existing machines, integrating seamlessly with EXT Titan control software. The module is planned to be available in the third quarter of 2025.

Produce Investment Casting Patterns Faster, with Higher Yield and Lower Cost

Investment casting, a technique integral to the manufacturing of complex, high-reliability components such as aircraft turbine blades, involves pouring molten metal into ceramic molds formed from sacrificial patterns. However, traditional pattern creation is a lengthy and expensive process, often taking weeks and costing tens of thousands of dollars. In the mid-1990s, 3D Systems revolutionized casting pattern production with QuickCast®, a 3D printing innovation that set the industry standard for high-precision patterns, driving efficiency and cost reduction for manufacturers.

Today, the Company is enhancing the performance of QuickCast, making the QuickCast Diamond build style available with 3D Systems’ PSLA 270. This projector-based Stereolithography (SLA) printer combines high-speed production with exceptional part quality and mechanical stability, rapidly delivering accurate mid-size components. It merges the precision of traditional SLA with the speed and material versatility of Figure 4 technology. When using the QuickCast Diamond build style in 3D Systems’ 3D Sprint® additive manufacturing software, manufacturers can rapidly design and create structured copies of parts to produce a tree. Employing the QuickCast Diamond build style on the PSLA 270 enables foundries to reliably deliver large, high precision investment casting at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional tooling and with no limitation on geometric complexity.

The QuickCast Diamond build style is immediately available for 3D Systems’ PSLA 270.

“Innovation is in our DNA,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems. “Our historic R&D surge in 2024 yielded dozens of polymer and metal products, all driven by a rising demand to address an increasing number of applications using additive manufacturing. Now, we're commercializing these advancements, such as the Figure 4 135, which dramatically reduces costs and boosts throughput for many high-mix, low-volume applications. These new product introductions underscore our unwavering commitment to delivering application-specific solutions that address our customers’ rapidly evolving needs. I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact that these newest additions to our portfolio will have on our customers’ businesses.”

Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future at RAPID+TCT 2025

3D Systems will showcase these innovations alongside its full application-centric solution portfolio in its booth (#3201) at RAPID+TCT 2025 to be held April 8-10 in Detroit, Michigan. Conference participants are also invited to hear from 3D Systems’ executives, application experts, and customers in the following sessions:

Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems will be joined by Patrick Treacy, founder & CEO, Onkos Surgical – Executive Perspectives Keynote Series, April 9, 8:30 a.m. EDT, Main Stage

Dr. Michael Shepard, vice president, aerospace & defense, 3D Systems & Kevin Finn, engineering manager, Newport News Shipbuilding - Investigating Feasibility of Producing a Nickel Copper Alloy Using Laser Powder Bed Fusion, April 9, 10:30 a.m. EDT

For more information or to schedule a meeting with one of the Company’s application experts, please visit the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, Chuck Hull’s curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/058693f3-5d94-4b1b-a3c9-1f1ccc02ae03

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6887b0a2-9b19-434e-8bcb-4c3f5c1e8936

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df0d5521-98ac-48b3-a227-1693c87bd9f0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/685b6703-2b6b-47b9-bbb9-257da680097a

Momentary Socket Connector This momentary socket connector was printed using Figure 4 Tough 75C FR Black which can uniquely print feature thicknesses of 0.4mm and achieve flammability and RTI ratings. 3D Systems' Figure 4 135 The Figure 4 135 is a high-speed, high precision, scalable 3D printing solution designed to supplement or replace injection mold tooling in plastic manufacturing processes. Wire Harness Clip High temperature applications, including those that require a UL94 V0 flame-retardancy rating like this wire harness clip are ideally suited for the Figure 4 High Temperature 150C FR Black resin. Drone Motor Housing Printed on the Figure 4 135, this drone motor housing part, produced using Figure 4 Tough FR V0 Black resin, is made to last given the materials' UL94 V0 rating, toughness, and UV stability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.