Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Announces Construction of New Condominium, EXCELSIOR SHAKUJII-KOEN, in Tokyo

TOKYO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or “the Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, today announced the construction, starting March 21, 2025, of its income-producing freestanding condominium, EXCELSIOR SHAKUJII-KOEN.

The 22-unit property, located in Shakujii 2-Chome, Nerima, Tokyo, will be made from reinforced concrete and have six floors above ground. It is planned to have a building area of 13,021 square feet and a land area of 4,430 square feet.





Image Perspective of Excelsior Shakujii-Koen

Shakujii-Koen—Oasis of Tokyo

Shakujii-Koen, which literally translates to “Shakujii Park,” is a quiet residential area located in Tokyo’s Nerima District. The area is rich in greenery and centered around a large park. The ease of access from the city center combined with its natural surroundings and abundant basic amenities makes it a very attractive suburb.





Image of Sanboji Pond

Area Features

[High Accessibility and Presence of Amenities]

Shakujii Park Station, the main station in the area, is a five-minute walk from the property.

The Shakujii Park area not only is rich in terms of natural environment but also features a wide variety of restaurants and shopping facilities. In particular, Emio Shakujii Park, a nearby shopping mall, is characterized by its spaciousness and presence of different amenities from fashion to daily necessities to groceries.

[Shakujii Park]

Shakujii Park is known for its cherry blossoms as it has about 290 cherry trees.

The park is centered around Sanboji Pond, which is surrounded by trees and a quiet atmosphere; and Shakujii Pond, which boaters enjoy, has a plaza, gardens, plant communities, a wildflower and waterfront observation garden, a baseball field, and archaeological sites.







Image of Cherry blossoms along Shakujii Park

[Great Environment for a Household]

The area hosts many child-friendly educational institutions, large parks, hospitals, and family-friendly events in the community, making it perfect for families seeking a safe and cozy living environment.



About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

For Media and Investor Relations

Daisuke Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

d-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp

+81 3-5784-5127

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the America’s, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com



