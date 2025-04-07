Opus Genetics Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders Highlighting the Company’s Transformation and Progress

Board Comments on Misguided Campaign from Mina Sooch to Replace a Majority of Opus’ Directors and Promote a Flawed Strategy

Urges Stockholders to Vote on the BLUE Proxy Card FOR All Nine of the Company’s Nominees

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (“Opus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IRD), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biotechnology company developing gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and therapies for other ophthalmic disorders, today announced through a letter to Opus stockholders that it has mailed definitive proxy materials to stockholders in connection with the Company’s upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), scheduled to be held on April 30, 2025. Opus stockholders of record at the close of business on March 24, 2025 are eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting.

The Opus board of directors encourages stockholders to vote “FOR” all nine of Opus’ nominees on the BLUE proxy card.

The full text of the letter to Opus stockholders is copied below:

April 7, 2025

Dear Fellow Stockholder:

This year’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of Opus Genetics, Inc. (“Opus” or the “Company”) is scheduled to be held on April 30, 2025. This meeting is a particularly important event that marks a pivotal point in the Company’s transformation and will establish our foundation for a successful future.

At the Annual Meeting, stockholders will have the opportunity to ratify a critical transaction that supports the Company’s new strategy, which is centered around a promising portfolio of gene therapy assets, and to elect a Board of Directors (the “Board”) that is fully committed to advancing this strategy. Detailed information about the transformational merger that the Company completed last year is included in the enclosed materials, along with background information on the candidates the Board has nominated to serve as your fiduciaries. We encourage you to review these materials carefully and vote today using the instructions on the BLUE proxy card.

Over the last two years, the Board has worked diligently to reposition the Company and set it on a path for success. In early 2023, Opus—then operating as Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (“Ocuphire”)—faced significant challenges. One of its assets, APX3330, failed to meet its primary endpoint in a Phase 2 clinical trial, and its lead asset, Nyxol (now called RyzumviTM), had been fully out-licensed, limiting Ocuphire’s ability to manage its commercialization. With a product pipeline requiring significant additional capital, or over which it had limited, indirect control, Ocuphire was at a crossroads.

Recognizing these challenges, the Ocuphire board took prompt and decisive action to reposition the company for long-term growth. In April 2023, the Board terminated the employment of Ocuphire’s then-CEO Mina Sooch. Following a comprehensive search process, in November 2023, the Board appointed Dr. George Magrath, a highly accomplished pharmaceutical executive with extensive business, financial, and medical expertise, as its next CEO. The Board then worked closely with Dr. Magrath to build a strong executive team, appointing a Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Scientific Officer—key leadership positions that Ms. Sooch failed to fill during her tenure.

The new management team, with the Board’s oversight, conducted a review of Ocuphire’s assets and strategy. With the support of an independent consulting firm, the Board and management team determined that the existing pipeline and products were unlikely to create value for stockholders; accordingly, the team evaluated the potential acquisition of over 50 assets and conducted in-depth scientific diligence on five companies. One company and its assets stood out.

Opus Genetics Inc. (“Legacy Opus”), then a private company, had developed a compelling pipeline of gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases (“IRDs”). These assets had generated promising early data, and management believed they held several advantages over Ocuphire’s legacy assets, including a defined pathway for seeking regulatory approvals (with the prospect of delivering nearer-term clinical milestones at significantly lower cost), potential to address significant unmet needs, and favorable economic opportunities, based on the potential therapeutic value of these treatments.

In October 2024, Ocuphire announced the acquisition of Legacy Opus through a combination of common stock and convertible preferred stock and adopted the Opus Genetics name to reflect its new strategy and focus. At the upcoming Annual Meeting, stockholders of the combined company are being asked to approve the conversion of the preferred shares into common shares, which will enable the Company to advance its new plan with a unified capital structure to better align the interests of all stockholders.

In addition to revitalizing its portfolio with promising new assets, the Company also strengthened its Board in connection with the acquisition with the appointment of three exceptional directors—Dr. Benjamin R. Yerxa, Dr. Jean Bennett and Dr. Adrienne Graves—each of whom has played a critical role in founding and leading clinical development programs at successful biotechnology companies. At this year’s Annual Meeting, Opus is nominating these three directors, along with six others who have been instrumental in driving the Company’s transformation over the last two years, for election to the Board.

Our director candidates are dedicated and experienced. They have been founders, executives and directors at prominent healthcare companies, and they possess deep expertise in areas that are important to our business, including ophthalmology, clinical development, finance and capital management and intellectual property.

With a new leadership team, a compelling strategy, a strengthened pipeline and a refreshed Board, we believe Opus is well positioned for the future.

Other investors have demonstrated their support for our new strategy and leadership team. We recently completed a public offering and concurrent private placement, raising $21.5 million in capital from top-tier healthcare investors led by Perceptive Advisors and Nantahala Capital Management, which is a strong indication of the promise of our portfolio and confidence in our strategic direction.

Despite what we believe is clear progress, Ocuphire’s former CEO, Mina Sooch, has nominated herself and five other individuals for election to the Board in an effort to replace a majority of the Board. Ms. Sooch’s candidates are longstanding associates of hers who we believe are neither impartial nor qualified to serve Opus stockholders’ best interests. Ms. Sooch’s nominees lack meaningful experience in, and knowledge of, ophthalmology, biotechnology and preclinical and clinical development, all of which are critical to the Company to deliver value for its stockholders and patients. We believe Ms. Sooch selected her nominees because she can depend on them, if they are elected, to support and promote her parochial interests to gain control of the Company and pursue her own agenda.

Ms. Sooch has made clear her opposition to our gene therapy-focused strategy and has advocated for a return to her prior plan, which we believe is unworkable. This plan includes prioritizing the development of APX3330—an asset that we expect will require significant additional investment and identification of a strategic partner—and the out-licensed Phentolomine Ophthalmic Solution program over which the Company has limited, indirect control and which has generated modest sales to date. We do not believe Ms. Sooch’s strategy is in the best interests of stockholders, and, in our view, the election of Ms. Sooch’s nominees would take Opus backward.

To ensure the continuation of Opus’ momentum and progress, the Board urges stockholders to vote “FOR” all nine of the Company’s nominees, and “WITHHOLD” on each of Ms. Sooch’s nominees, on the BLUE proxy card. We also encourage stockholders to vote “FOR” the proposal to approve the conversion of the Company’s preferred stock into common stock (Proposal Four).

Stockholders who have any questions or need assistance voting their shares should contact the Company’s proxy solicitor, Sodali & Co., at (203) 658-9400 or IRD@info.sodali.com.

Sincerely,

The Opus Genetics, Inc. Board of Directors

