Verrica Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Demand-Led Growth in YCANTH® Dispensed Applicator Units in First Quarter 2025

– Company generated quarterly sequential growth with Q1 YCANTH® dispensed applicator units rising above 10,000 for the first time in a quarter –

– As YCANTH distributor inventory levels have normalized, Company expects that dispensed applicator units will now more closely track demand and gross revenue –

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Company experienced strong demand-led growth for YCANTH® in the first quarter of 2025, with the number of dispensed applicator units increasing to 10,102 in the first quarter. This first quarter growth represents a sequential increase of 16.7% over the fourth quarter of 2024 (8,654 dispensed applicator units).

“We believe the strong performance we experienced for YCANTH in first quarter of 2025 reflects the positive impact from our recent commercial restructuring,” said Jayson Rieger, PhD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verrica. “Importantly, our YCANTH distribution inventory has normalized. The sequential growth in the first quarter represents increasing demand for YCANTH by prescribers, which we believe will drive revenue.” Dr. Rieger emphasized, “ With strong market access now in place, normalized channel inventory levels, and a more focused commercial team that continues to build solid relationships within the dermatology and pediatric communities, I believe we are now positioned for sustainable revenue growth in 2025 and beyond as we seek to establish YCANTH as the standard of care for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.”

Company to Participate in Fireside Chat at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

As previously announced, Dr. Rieger will participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Event details:

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Time: 1:30 pm ET

Location: Virtual

Participants may access a live webcast of the event by clicking the link here.

The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at www.verrica.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the presentation and will be available for 90 days following the event.

About YCANTH® (VP-102)

YCANTH® is a proprietary drug-device combination product that contains a GMP-controlled formulation of cantharidin delivered via a single-use applicator that allows for precise topical dosing and targeted administration for the treatment of molluscum. YCANTH® is the first and only commercially available product approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum — a common, highly contagious skin disease that affects an estimated six million people in the United States, primarily children. Approval of YCANTH® was based upon the positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials in approximately 500 patients which demonstrated that YCANTH® was a safe and effective therapeutic for the treatment of molluscum. Approximately 225 million lives are eligible to receive YCANTH® covered by insurance. YCANTH® is available to all patients with and without insurance coverage for $25 per treatment, and further financial assistance is available for patients in need. Please visit YCANTHPro.com for additional information.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s product YCANTH® (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only commercially available treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH® (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts, the largest remaining unmet need in medical dermatology. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (formerly LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

About Dispensed Applicator Units

Dispensed applicator units represent applicators (a) shipped to healthcare professionals from Verrica’s contracted pharmacy partners for fulfillment, (b) sold by Verrica’s distribution partners to independent and regional pharmacies , and (c) sold to physician offices, hospitals and other clinics on a buy and bill basis.

Forward-Looking Statements



Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions, and are based on Verrica’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements about Verrica’s ability to sustain revenue growth, the commercialization of YCANTH and the clinical development and benefits of Verrica’s product candidates, including YCANTH (VP-102) and VP-315. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Verrica’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings Verrica makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Verrica as of the date of this release, and Verrica assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

