InterDigital announces changes to its leadership team

WILMINGTON, Del., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced changes to its leadership team. Eeva Hakoranta will step down from her role as Chief Licensing Officer effective April 4, 2025, and will remain with the company for the next three months as a Senior Advisor, to facilitate the transition of her responsibilities. Julia Mattis, a 15-year veteran of InterDigital and currently the VP of Licensing and Head of the Smartphone Licensing Program, will immediately assume an interim role leading the Licensing team as the search commences for the permanent Chief Licensing Officer.

“I am grateful for Eeva’s dedication and contributions to InterDigital over these past four and a half years,” said Liren Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer, InterDigital. “Eeva has built a world-class licensing team that has driven significant growth of our licensing programs and put us in a strong position to achieve our long-term goals. I want to thank her for her support during this transition and wish her the best going forward.”

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.



