Libraries Offering Brain Exercises Can Become Centers for Brain Health

SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Libraries have long been centers for knowledge and learning, but now that libraries frequently offer free access to online apps, many libraries are taking a further step to become centers for brain health. Posit Science, the developer of the BrainHQ brain training app, is helping libraries offer online brain training to patrons — without the library patron even needing to leave their home.

“We first started working with libraries in 2015 at the invitation of one of the oldest and largest library suppliers,” noted Dr. Henry Mahncke, CEO of Posit Science, “however, they decided to exit from supplying software to libraries last year. We really value the library channel, so we have now enabled libraries to work directly with us and to integrate easily across most library management systems. We are pleased to announce this relaunch with libraries during National Library Week.”

While there are scores of brain apps available, BrainHQ is unique because it has been shown effective in hundreds of peer-reviewed studies published in science and medical journals, across varied populations, including older adults, people with a broad range of health conditions, and people engaged in peak performance activities. Library patrons seem to really appreciate this proven brain health app, and the libraries that offer it.

“I think all of us 80 and over are concerned about memory, because we all have times in which we forget something,” observed Judy Russell, a retired gerontological nurse practitioner, who started using BrainHQ in 2020, through her library in Jefferson County, Colorado. “BrainHQ is appropriate for people of all ages; it’s not just for the elderly. It’s a real service for all populations that libraries should be offering… I love my library.”

Librarians also report that offering BrainHQ can make patrons love their libraries even more.

"We wanted to prioritize brain health for adults because we didn't really have a similar service that we were already offering,” said Courtney Cosgriff, Director of Digital Services at the Schaumberg Township District Library in Schaumberg, Illinois. “BrainHQ fills those gaps for us and our patrons love it! We love to provide digital resources that are educational, but it's also important that we offer services that are educational and … fun!"

BrainHQ exercises have shown benefits in more than 300 studies. Such benefits include gains in cognition (attention, speed, memory, decision-making), in quality of life (depressive symptoms, confidence and control, health-related quality of life) and in real-world activities (health outcomes, balance, driving, workplace activities). BrainHQ is used by leading health and Medicare Advantage plans, by leading medical centers, clinics, and communities, and by elite athletes, the military, and other organizations focused on peak performance. Consumers can try a BrainHQ exercise for free daily at https://www.brainhq.com.

Libraries can get more information at https://www.brainhq.com/brainhq-for-libraries.

Contact: media@brainhq.com

