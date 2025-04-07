Solid Biosciences to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (the “Company” or “Solid”), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Bo Cumbo, President and CEO, and Gabriel Brooks, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will present on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 2:15 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website or by clicking here. The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days on the Events page.

Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium – Boston, MA



Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their Needham or Piper Sandler representatives.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, and additional fatal, genetic cardiac diseases. The Company is also focused on developing innovative libraries of genetic regulators and other enabling technologies with promising potential to significantly impact gene therapy delivery cross-industry. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline and delivery platform in the pursuit of uniting experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid’s mission is to improve the daily lives of patients living with devastating rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Solid Biosciences Investor Contact:

Nicole Anderson

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Solid Biosciences Inc.

investors@solidbio.com

Media Contact:

Glenn Silver

FINN Partners

glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

