INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - SEI

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. ("SEI" or the "Company") (NYSE: SEI).

The class action concerns whether SEI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 27, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired SEI securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On July 9, 2024, Solaris announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Mobile Energy Rentals LLC (“MER”).

Then, on March 17, 2025, Morpheus Research published an investigative report alleging, among other things, that MER had been “a ~$2.5 million revenue equipment leasing business based out of a condo with zero employees, no turbines, and no track record in the mobile turbine rental industry.” The report revealed that one of MER’s co-owners, John Tuma, was in fact, a “convicted felon” for “environmental crimes and lying to the court ‘on multiple occasions under oath’” and was involved in a “$800 million gas turbine scandal . . . that included allegations of bid rigging [and] corruption.” Despite being “nothing more than a small, local switchgear rental business at the end of 2023” MER was “seemingly transformed throughout the first half of 2024 – just months before it was acquired by Solaris” immediately after Tuma joined the Company. The report further described how, in that period, MER had acquired substantially all of its turbines, primarily financed through the $71 million in debt that Solaris would later pay in the Acquisition. Moreover, contrary to Solaris’s claims “that MER had a ‘contracted and diversified earnings stream[,]’” in fact, “96% of its Power Solutions revenue was derived from a single customer[.]”

On this news, SEI’s stock price fell $4.15 per share, or 16.86%, to close at $20.46 per share on March 17, 2025.

