Minister Maropene Ramokgopa hosts Liberia Ministerial Study Tour on Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, 8 Apr

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will host the Minister of State without Portfolio in the Presidency of the Republic of Liberia, Ms Mamaka Bility, on a study tour to South Africa on Tuesday, 8 April 2025.

Minister Bility and the Liberian delegation are embarking on this study tour to afford Liberia insight into best practices for planning, monitoring and evaluation and the advancement of impactful government performance and national development.

This engagement aligns with the vision of the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063, which advances the promotion of collaboration and exchange towards the realisation of a prosperous, integrated and peaceful Africa.

Minister Ramokgopa will lead a Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) and National Planning Commission (NPC) delegation in presenting the work of the Department and the NPC, and unpacking the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024 – 2029 and National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030 as the South African government’s programme of action and vision to achieve sustainable development in the country.

Details of this Ministerial engagement are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 8 April 2025

Time: 10h00 to 14h00

Venue: Bryntirion, Pretoria

