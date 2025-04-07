Renewing Shanghai: City Projects Transform Urban Landscape

SHANGHAI, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai has launched a new video series titled "Renewing Shanghai," which documents the city's urban renewal projects.

Consisting of six episodes, the series focuses on themes of overall area renewal, improvement of the living environment, enhancement of public spaces, preservation of historical features, industrial park upgrades, and commercial district revitalization.

Footage was shot on location in the North Bund, Xujiahui, Dongjiadu, Yuyuan Road, Shibei High-tech Park and Siping Road in Yangpu District.

Each episode uses urban renewal cases, experts' analysis, and interviews with residents to show how Shanghai balances tradition with modern innovation.

Produced by City News Service, the videos document the construction of high-end business zones, green public spaces, and smart communities, as well as upgrades to old neighborhoods.

On the North Bund, at the confluence of the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, the series shows the transformation of old docks and warehouses into a modern cultural district. The project aims to turn the area into a "world reception hall" by attracting international companies and financial institutions. Public space improvements and waterfront promenades are key parts of this renewal.

In Dongjiadu, the creation of six pocket parks from unused urban spaces is highlighted. The video shows how these parks blend with historic sites such as the Maritime Merchant Guild and Dongjiadu Church, helping to renew the old district while preserving its heritage.

On Yuyuan Road, modern design blends seamlessly with preserved historic buildings, crafting a culturally charming living space. The old neighborhood's vibrant atmosphere complements trendy businesses, and thoughtful renovations enhance residents' quality of life, breathing new vitality into the century-old road.

Shibei High-tech Park is presented as a success story of industrial transformation. The park has refurbished old factory buildings into a high-tech innovation cluster through joint transformation measures.

The "Renewing Shanghai" series will be broadcast on multiple media platforms. It provides an objective look at how Shanghai is boosting urban vitality and achieving high-quality development.

