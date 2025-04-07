ADMA Biologics Statement on Tariffs

Reiterates Strategic Advantage Through Fully U.S.-Based Manufacturing Operations, Commercialization and End-Market Sales, and Vertically Integrated U.S.-Based Supply Chain

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty biologics, today provided a statement on the recent tariffs put in place and reiterated ADMA’s strategic advantage through fully U.S.-based manufacturing operations, commercialization and end-market sales, and a vertically integrated U.S.-based supply chain.

“ADMA is a U.S.-based company with all manufacturing operations, end-market sales, and customer engagements conducted exclusively within the United States,” said Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA. “The tariffs that have been implemented on foreign goods, services and manufacturing should have no impact on ADMA and its supply chain or production operations. The Company’s vertically integrated supply chain is fully domiciled in the U.S., providing end-to-end domestic control over sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution. Our strategic infrastructure not only ensures enhanced supply chain robustness, resilience and regulatory compliance, but also aligns with increasing federal and private sector preferences for U.S.-made products and services. By maintaining complete operational control within the U.S., ADMA is uniquely well-positioned to capitalize on national economic incentives and deliver reliable, secure, and high-quality offerings to its domestic customer base.”

About ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: ASCENIV™ (immune globulin intravenous, human – slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); BIVIGAM® (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB® (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the U.S., which provides its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA’s mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA holds numerous U.S. and foreign patents related to and encompassing various aspects of its products and product candidates. For more information, please visit www.admabiologics.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (“we,” “our” or the “Company”). Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain such words as “confident,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “forecast,” “target,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “planning,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “is likely,” “will likely,” “position us,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “potential,” “opportunity” or, in each case, their negative, or words or expressions of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the impact of tariffs on the Company and its supply chain or production operations. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of important factors. Current and prospective security holders are cautioned that there also can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Except to the extent required by applicable laws or rules, ADMA does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to announce revisions to any of the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, and the timing of certain events, to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and any amendments thereto.

