FM Capital Announces $240 Million Fund Close – Largest to Date

New capital for transformative technology in automotive sales & service sectors

BOULDER, Colo., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FM Capital , a venture capital firm focused on early-to-mid stage technology companies transforming the automotive and transportation industries has closed its Fund IV having raised $240 million. The oversubscribed round included a mix of new and existing investors from across the automotive ecosystem, including dealers, distributors, OEMs, suppliers, insurers and other industry-related entities.

"We’re elated that the fund was oversubscribed by 20 percent, with the capital coming from the best and brightest in the automotive industry," said Chase Fraser, Managing Partner at FM Capital. "These investors aren’t just backing a fund — they’re leaning into what’s next. For the entrepreneurs we support, this network isn’t just capital — it’s a strategic edge."

FM Capital’s investment focus is primarily on early to mid-stage companies across a range of transportation technologies, including: AI and SaaS supporting dealership operations, aftermarket services and remarketing; autonomy and robotics, connectivity and fleet management, and new energy transition. The firm identifies trends and partners with teams who are both reinventing the movement of people and goods as well as redefining how transportation services are delivered and consumed.

FM Capital’s investment focus will remain on companies that have generated excitement and loyalty among end-users, achieved revenue traction, and are interested in scaling rapidly by leveraging the firm’s experience, track record and network.

"With the expanded size of the fund, we’re positioned to back more than 20 transformative companies with initial investments ranging from $5–15 million," said Mark Norman, Managing Partner at FM Capital. "From Series A to growth, we’re fueling the next wave of innovation in transportation."

About FM Capital

FM Capital is a venture firm focused on transforming transportation. We partner with entrepreneurs to advance cleaner, safer, and more efficient movement of people and goods — while also reimagining the customer and dealer experience in vehicle sales and service. Our proprietary sourcing process delivers high-quality deal flow while our hands-on engagement with management teams helps drive long-term portfolio performance. FM Capital is led by industry veterans with deep operational and investment expertise across the automotive and mobility landscape. More information is available at www.fmcap.com.

