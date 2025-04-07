Turntide Technologies Launches Turntide Turnkey Solutions at bauma

Alpharetta, GA, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies, a leader in electrification solutions, proudly announces the launch of Turntide Turnkey Solutions, a comprehensive system of electrification partners designed to simplify and accelerate electrification projects across industries. This initiative brings together world-class partners to offer seamlessly integrated solutions, ensuring rapid and efficient system integration.

As part of this launch, Bonfiglioli, a global leader in power transmission and control solutions, will showcase select Turntide controllers at its booth during bauma. These solutions combine Bonfiglioli’s advanced motor technology paired with Turntide’s breakthrough power electronics, demonstrating proven performance across a range of applications, including:

Excavators track, swing and pump drives

track, swing and pump drives Compact Construction and Agricultural/Forestry Equipment pump drives

"In multiple cases the collaboration with Turntide Technologies has proved successful and enabled us to provide complementing solutions for electrification to our key customers" said Stefano Baldi, Sales Director of Bonfiglioli. "By combining our application expertise and integrating our gearbox and advanced motor technology with Turntide's power electronics, Bonfiglioli confirms its commitment in leading the way in driving the future of electrification across various sectors."

This powerful collaboration can be extended to further applications and delivers a streamlined electrification experience, reducing complexity and development time while maximizing efficiency and performance.

“We are extremely excited to launch Turntide Turnkey Solutions and present the success stories achieved with Bonfiglioli. As more customers are looking for a streamlined path towards electrification, Turntide’s power electronics, coupled with Bonfiglioli’s motor technology, enables an efficient, trusted, and turnkey solution that will benefit numerous applications globally.” Ryan Grodzki, VP of Partnerships, Turntide Technologies

Turntide Turnkey Solutions reflects Turntide’s commitment to a systems-level approach, integrating electric motors, power electronics, and energy storage into a unified ecosystem. By ensuring that all components work together seamlessly, Turntide enables customers to transition to electrification faster and more effectively.

Experience Turntide Turnkey Solutions at bauma 2025. Turntide and Bonfiglioli will showcase their cooperation at bauma 2025 in Munich, the world’s leading trade fair for construction machinery. While there will be no live demonstrations, attendees can explore the integrated solutions at the Bonfiglioli booth (A3.337) and visit Turntide’s booth (B5.349) in the UK Pavilion to learn more about how this collaboration is driving the future of electrification.

Over the coming months, Turntide will announce further success stories with other partners as part of Turntide Turnkey Solutions, expanding its ecosystem of best-in-class electrification partners.

Not attending bauma this year, be sure to check out this panel discussion on April 22, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central that will cover all the top technology and trends at the show.

About Turntide Technologies

Turntide Technologies designs and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, energy storage, and thermal equipment for anything that moves.

Turntide Technologies operates in North America, the U.K., and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off highway automotive, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles, commercial buildings, and premium automotive.

For more information about our channel partner network, visit Turntide Turnkey Solutions.

