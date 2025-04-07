Lake Point Recovery & Wellness Pioneers Recovery for Mothers with Children

RUSSELLVILLE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake Point Recovery & Wellness , a leading substance abuse treatment center in Arkansas, is transforming the recovery experience for mothers through its Specialized Women’s Services (SWS) program. This groundbreaking initiative allows mothers to heal from substance use disorders without being separated from their children—a compassionate approach rarely seen in traditional rehab settingsA New Path to Healing for Mothers and ChildrenFor many women battling addiction, the fear of being separated from their children becomes a major barrier to seeking help. Lake Point Recovery & Wellness is changing that narrative. The center offers a compassionate and practical solution through its Specialized Women's Services program : recovery without separation. Mothers can stay with their children in a safe, supportive environment while receiving comprehensive addiction treatment.More Than Childcare: A Center for GrowthWhile other facilities may provide only basic babysitting, Lake Point Recovery & Wellness goes far beyond that. The on-site Trauma-Informed Childcare Center is staffed by credentialed professionals who offer structured, age-appropriate care that nurtures each child’s emotional and cognitive development. That allows mothers to fully engage in their treatment, knowing their children are not just being watched — they’re being cared for, educated, and supported.Redefining Motherhood Through Recovery: A Story of Resilience and RenewalA powerful example of the program’s success is Kristy's story . Before entering treatment, Kristy struggled with addiction and was unable to be the parent she wanted to be. “Before I went to Lake Point, I wasn't the greatest mother in the world. I was neglecting my children, neglecting myself,” she said.In August 2023, she entered Lake Point Recovery & Wellness, determined to turn her life around. During her seven and a half months in treatment, Kristy reconnected with her children, learned how to live without substances, and received the tools she needed to rebuild her life. Today, she holds a steady job, pays her bills, lives in a two-bedroom apartment with her children, and celebrates being the best mother she’s ever been.“Because of Lake Point Recovery and Wellness, I am now the greatest mother I've ever been in my life, and my children love their new mommy,” Kristy said. Her transformation shows that recovery isn’t just possible—it’s powerful when mothers are given the support to heal with their families by their side.Are you Ready for Change?Lake Point Recovery & Wellness encourages women who are battling addiction to take the first step toward healing. Their Specialized Women’s Services program makes it possible to recover while staying connected to what matters most: family.“Our goal is to ensure that your experience is one that will lead you on a lifetime path of healing while making every effort to also break the cycles of addiction within families.… Take our hand, and let us walk with you on this journey. We invite you to meet us halfway and welcome you to the first step in recovery.” - Stephanie Garner, CEOIf you or someone you love is ready to begin the journey toward healing, visit the Lake Point Recovery & Wellness site to learn more.About Lake Point Recovery & WellnessLake Point Recovery & Wellness is a leading substance abuse treatment center offering a full continuum of care—including detox, residential treatment, and outpatient services. With a strong focus on trauma-informed care and family integration, the center provides personalized treatment paths that support long-term recovery and lasting transformation.

