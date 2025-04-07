Compact Living Expands Manufacturing Capabilities in 2025

Craftsman Model Tiny Home on Wheels 20ft Scout-Luxury Container Home on Wheels 40ft Luxury Container Home

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compact Living , a manufacturer of Tiny Homes, Luxury Container Homes, Park Model Homes, Mobile Container Offices and Custom Modular Structures announced it is expanding its manufacturing capabilities in 2025 by tripling its workforce and adding additional manufacturing space.Barry Lee, company spokesperson said, “We experienced tremendous sales growth in 2024, which resulted in a backlog of sales orders for our products. We are in the process of doubling our manufacturing space and tripling our workforce to handle our recent growth. We also intend to maintain our strict quality controls during this period of rapid growth. Part of our 2025 strategy is to expand our manufacturing capabilities into the Midwest to better serve our customers on the East Coast of the United States.”About Compact Living.Compact Living is an experienced, ANSI certified manufacturer of residential Tiny Homes, Tiny Homes on Wheels, Luxury Shipping Container Homes, Park Model Homes, Mobile Container Offices and Custom Modular Structures. Our prices start as low as $19,900. Our management team has 40 years of experience in residential construction and sales, land development and property management. We ship our products to all 50 states and beyond.For more information, please visit www.compact.homes Contact:Patti Stava, 702-860-6700Director of Salespatti@compact.homes

