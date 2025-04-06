"Buried Wealth Beneath Our Feet": National Shift Underway as Supreme Court Decision Sparks Movement to Reclaim America's Resources

Former U.S. Intelligence Advisor Jim Rickards Says Government Now Poised to Unlock Long-Suppressed Strategic Assets Hidden in Public Lands

WASHINGTON, April 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of a landmark legal shift, former CIA and Treasury advisor Jim Rickards is drawing attention to what he calls “the most overlooked source of American strength in modern history.”

According to Rickards, the U.S. is now beginning to reverse decades of bureaucratic obstruction that prevented access to critical domestic resources—resources he claims could reshape the nation’s economic trajectory and global standing.

“We have all these essential materials right under our feet,” Rickards explains, citing an unnamed former Department of the Interior insider. “Incredibly, insanely, however the United States is the only nation in the world that locks them up.”

With the Supreme Court’s reversal of the Chevron Doctrine , Rickards says the era of regulatory strangulation may finally be coming to an end.

A Legal Break in a 50-Year Dam

The Chevron Doctrine, in place since 1984, granted sweeping power to federal agencies to interpret and enforce regulations—often stifling access to public land and mineral reserves. But last year’s Supreme Court ruling changed that.

“Trump’s Supreme Court overturned the Chevron Doctrine,” Rickards says. “It essentially gave so-called government experts ‘kill shot’ power.”

That power, he says, has now shifted back to the courts and the people.

“Now… for the first time in half a century – we can go get [these resources]!”

A Century-Old Oversight Comes Into Focus

While debates around inflation, national debt, and energy policy continue to dominate headlines, Rickards believes the real story is happening beneath the surface—literally.

“It’s been this big secret for years,” he says. “Yet over time, the estimated size of this asset has grown and grown… to the point where its raw value sits near $150 trillion and counting.”

He points out that much of this wealth exists not in cash, but in physical form—critical materials and energy resources housed on federally controlled lands, primarily in the western United States.

“This vast mineral wealth belongs to the people. But they’ve been locked out of it for generations,” Rickards explains.

The Return of the “American System”

Rickards argues that what’s unfolding now is not just economic—it's historical. He draws a parallel between this moment and the 19th-century Homestead Act .

“Despite giving away 10% of all land in the United States… the government retained the most valuable part,” he says.

Today, Rickards sees a similar opportunity emerging—not in the form of farmland, but in critical resources that fuel the modern world.

“We are entering a new era,” he says. “And this all has to do with Trump’s great rally cry: MAGA.”

Central to that movement, he says, is a return to the “American System” —a framework of tariffs, domestic production, and national self-reliance supported by natural wealth.

“It’s time for the United States to return to the system that made us richer and more powerful than ever before.” – President Donald J. Trump

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a financial expert, national security advisor, and former consultant to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. With over four decades of experience in high-level policy, crisis management, and geopolitical analysis, Rickards has helped shape economic strategy at the highest levels of government. He is the best-selling author of Currency Wars, The Death of Money, and The Road to Ruin, and is widely regarded for his ability to forecast complex global shifts before they make headlines.

Media Contact:

Derek Warren // Strategic Intelligence Media Team

Public Relations Manager

Paradigm Press Group

Email: dwarren@paradigmpressgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.