Life Flashes: A Memoir by Merrie H. Reagan-Five-Stars Book Review by Readers' Favorite Worldwide Literary Competition

Sun does not shine on any particular person, place or thing on Earth. In every life triumphant, tragic, and everything in between situation remain calm. Pray, Smile, Cry, and/ or Laugh. Move forward.” — Merrie H. Reagan

COHASSET, MA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Flashes: A Memoir by Merrie H. Reagan was recently entered into Readers' Favorite Book Awards Competition. Readers' Favorite is a literary competition and book awards company that hosts an annual book awards contest, offering authors opportunities to gain increased public visibility, to potentially be published or represented by publishing industry professionals and to win prizes. The competition draws literary entries from over 150 countries around the world. This year winners will be announced in early September. Positive book reviews from Readers Favorite Awards team do not guarantee winnings. A five-stars book review indicates that a book is a viable and strong literary contest contender.Here is Readers' Favorite Five-Stars review of Life Flashes: A Memoir.Reviewed by K.C. Finn for Readers’ Favorite"Life Flashes: A Memoir by Merrie H. Reagan is a true story focusing on life’s struggles and personal faith. Written over fourteen years in diary form, the story takes readers through an intimate and reflective journey through resilience, recovery, and the profound power of divine love. From personal struggles with illness and broken relationships to encounters with figures both personal and public, Reagan offers a candid and heartfelt exploration of perseverance and humor in the face of life’s challenges.Author Merrie H. Reagan has a heart of gold, and that’s clear on every page of this beautifully written memoir that reminds us of the enduring power of love against all sorts of pain and suffering. I felt the warmth and inspiration underpinning the way that each moment of her life is laid out for us so that no matter how dark things got, I always felt in safe hands with the author. That made for a collection of reflections that were raw, honest, and deeply moving, and a lot of those moments jump off the page with vivid description as though you’re being told the stories by an old friend with a vivid way with words. Diary entries are relatable; even if you haven’t been in Reagan’s exact position, we’ve all felt those emotions one way or another, which makes for a heartfelt and engaging account of life’s trials and triumphs told with humor and grace. Overall, Life Flashes is a highly recommended read for fans of inspiring memoirs that prove how even amid struggles, Divine love and joy can be found."

