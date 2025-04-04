Senate Bill 562 Printer's Number 555
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 555
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
562
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KANE, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, SAVAL, SANTARSIERO,
COSTA, HUGHES, CAPPELLETTI AND SCHWANK, APRIL 4, 2025
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, APRIL 4, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937
P.L.2897, No.1), entitled "An act establishing a system of
unemployment compensation to be administered by the
Department of Labor and Industry and its existing and newly
created agencies with personnel (with certain exceptions)
selected on a civil service basis; requiring employers to
keep records and make reports, and certain employers to pay
contributions based on payrolls to provide moneys for the
payment of compensation to certain unemployed persons;
providing procedure and administrative details for the
determination, payment and collection of such contributions
and the payment of such compensation; providing for
cooperation with the Federal Government and its agencies;
creating certain special funds in the custody of the State
Treasurer; and prescribing penalties," in compensation,
further providing for benefits based on service for
educational institutions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 402.1(2) of the act of December 5, 1936
(2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment
Compensation Law, is amended to read:
Section 402.1. Benefits Based on Service for Educational
Institutions.--Benefits based on service for educational
institutions pursuant to Article X, XI or XII shall as
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.