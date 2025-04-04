Senate Bill 562 Printer's Number 555

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 555

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

562

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KANE, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, SAVAL, SANTARSIERO,

COSTA, HUGHES, CAPPELLETTI AND SCHWANK, APRIL 4, 2025

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, APRIL 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937

P.L.2897, No.1), entitled "An act establishing a system of

unemployment compensation to be administered by the

Department of Labor and Industry and its existing and newly

created agencies with personnel (with certain exceptions)

selected on a civil service basis; requiring employers to

keep records and make reports, and certain employers to pay

contributions based on payrolls to provide moneys for the

payment of compensation to certain unemployed persons;

providing procedure and administrative details for the

determination, payment and collection of such contributions

and the payment of such compensation; providing for

cooperation with the Federal Government and its agencies;

creating certain special funds in the custody of the State

Treasurer; and prescribing penalties," in compensation,

further providing for benefits based on service for

educational institutions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 402.1(2) of the act of December 5, 1936

(2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment

Compensation Law, is amended to read:

Section 402.1. Benefits Based on Service for Educational

Institutions.--Benefits based on service for educational

institutions pursuant to Article X, XI or XII shall as

