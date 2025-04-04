Senate Resolution 75 Printer's Number 554

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - victim over 60 years of age lost $58,000; and

WHEREAS, Estimated fraud losses are growing at a rate of

nearly 20% per year; and

WHEREAS, Awareness and education about common fraud tactics

and prevention methods are essential in empowering seniors,

their families and caregivers to recognize, resist and report

fraudulent activities; and

WHEREAS, Promoting senior fraud awareness can help foster a

sense of security, independence and dignity for older

Pennsylvanians by reducing their vulnerability to fraud; and

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth has been dedicated to protecting

seniors from financial exploitation and has implemented various

programs and initiatives aimed at providing education, resources

and support to safeguard the financial well-being of its elderly

residents; and

WHEREAS, Recognizing "Senior Fraud Awareness Day" underscores

the Commonwealth's commitment to educating seniors, caregivers

and the public about fraud prevention and ensuring that

Pennsylvania seniors can live with the confidence that their

financial security is safeguarded; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize May 15, 2025, as "Senior

Fraud Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate raise awareness about the growing

issue of senior fraud to encourage communities to educate

seniors about common scams and to provide resources for those

affected; and be it further

RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be transmitted to

the Governor, the Department of Aging, the Office of Attorney

General and senior advocacy organizations to ensure the broadest

possible dissemination and participation in activities to stop

20250SR0075PN0554 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30