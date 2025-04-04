Senate Resolution 75 Printer's Number 554
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - victim over 60 years of age lost $58,000; and
WHEREAS, Estimated fraud losses are growing at a rate of
nearly 20% per year; and
WHEREAS, Awareness and education about common fraud tactics
and prevention methods are essential in empowering seniors,
their families and caregivers to recognize, resist and report
fraudulent activities; and
WHEREAS, Promoting senior fraud awareness can help foster a
sense of security, independence and dignity for older
Pennsylvanians by reducing their vulnerability to fraud; and
WHEREAS, The Commonwealth has been dedicated to protecting
seniors from financial exploitation and has implemented various
programs and initiatives aimed at providing education, resources
and support to safeguard the financial well-being of its elderly
residents; and
WHEREAS, Recognizing "Senior Fraud Awareness Day" underscores
the Commonwealth's commitment to educating seniors, caregivers
and the public about fraud prevention and ensuring that
Pennsylvania seniors can live with the confidence that their
financial security is safeguarded; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize May 15, 2025, as "Senior
Fraud Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate raise awareness about the growing
issue of senior fraud to encourage communities to educate
seniors about common scams and to provide resources for those
affected; and be it further
RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be transmitted to
the Governor, the Department of Aging, the Office of Attorney
General and senior advocacy organizations to ensure the broadest
possible dissemination and participation in activities to stop
